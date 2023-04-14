Junior Matt Jachec threw 11 strikeouts in seven innings in Indiana State's 2-1 baseball victory over host Belmont on Friday afternoon, extending the Sycamores' winning streak to eight games.
He allowed seven hits, one run and none earned and had no walks.
ISU junior catcher Grant Magill went 2 of 3 and had a pickoff at second base and junior Adam Pottinger homered in the third inning.
A two-out double by sophomore Luis Hernandez in the sixth brought senior Seth Gergely to third, then an errant toss brought him home for the winning run.
ISU (20-12 overall, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference) will face the Bruins twice more this weekend in Nashville.
