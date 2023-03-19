Indiana State hoops (23-12) can keep moving up the school charts on Monday.
With a win against Eastern Kentucky (21-13), this contingent would trail only the 1977 and 1979 teams that Larry “Legend” Bird played on, which had 25 and 33 wins, respectively.
This history dates back to 1970 when Indiana State became a Division I school.
The Colonels are coming off a 91-75 overtime win Sunday, which came a day after Indiana State advanced to the second round of the College Basketball Invitational.
Being the top seed allowed the Sycamores to have one more day of rest, which could boost them in a potential track meet.
The Colonels came into the CBI averaging 77.4 points, while ISU is putting up 79.1 points a game.
In addition to EKU’s offensive outburst at Ocean Center on Sunday, it dropped 93 points on North Alabama on Feb. 18, which fell in the first round of this CBI.
EKU has amassed two 20-win years in the past three years. Its recent postseasons include the CBI in 2010, NCAA Tournament in 2014, CollegeInsider.com Tournament in 2013 and 2015, it had two wins in the latter tourney.
EKU came into the postseason corralling 40.2 boards a game and 13.7 offensive caroms, which are both top-five in the country. The team swats 4.8 shots a game.
This is the lone second-round tilt to feature two higher seeds that advanced in the 16-team field.
Notebook
- Indiana State brought most of its staff and support to Florida that helped the program rebound this year.
The squad has invested in winning this tourney and has one eye on the coming years.
Part of this commitment includes fourth-year sports performance and science coach Ken Galletta.
The Cleveland native keeps the Sycamores on target to take the floor and get off of it devoid of conflict with opposing players and officials.
“He’s a loyal guy and he has our backs,” senior Cade McKnight said. “I think he knows how to push certain guys’ buttons so he does a really good job when things aren’t going well, he knows how to kind of talk to guys in their own way and bring them back. He’s always sprinting out there, screaming.”
- In his second year with Indiana State, coach Josh Schertz is proving the naysayers of the Division-II-to-I-leap wrong.
In his 13 years in Tennessee at Lincoln Memorial, the team was a national juggernaut with a 337-69 record during his tenure, which included 10 tourney bids. He claimed four national coach of the year accolades.
After a debut year of 11-20 in Terre Haute, this team has gone to heights not attained in nearly a decade.
“His record speaks for himself, but I’m about people first, always will be,” director of athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. “There will always be people with great track records, but I got to be able to believe in the people that I work with. I believe loyalty is extremely important and I believe that what we do is everything.”
“Yeah, we have our faith and family, but it’s all-consuming,” he added. “I knew that’s what I got when I hired Josh. For that matter, his wife Natalia, who is his biggest fan and supporter. It’s a tough, tough job. A lot of people think they can do it. A lot of people have their opinions, but doing this job as a head coach particularly is very challenging.”
It’s not just the wins this year, it’s the style of play from the Sycamores. They thrive in the open floor, on off-ball movement in half-court sets and have a green light to launch quick shots from the perimeter.
This squad scored at least 80 points, 20 times this campaign and in eight of its past 12 games playing its best basketball.
- Before the tourney, Schertz said there’s a residual for the crew coming back that he hopes can build momentum for next year.
On Saturday, freshman Robbie Avila scored 10 points and made the game-clinching shots from the charity stripe. Schertz said it was an important moment for the frosh, who hasn’t shot the ball as well as he came from the line, Schertz said. Avila’s at 69% on the year.
Sophomore Julian Larry made the little plays to preserve the win but struggled to take care of the ball. This year there were points when he played like the main cog that set the tone for this unit.
Junior Xavier Bledson didn’t get a ton of run against Upstate with 10 minutes and 0-for-3 from the floor with the starters eating up the lion’s share of playing time. He’s proven to be one of the best two-way pieces for the Sycamores when he’s on the floor.
His chemistry with Larry and Avila will pay dividends moving forward if all three return to ISU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.