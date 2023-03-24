Indiana State University turned to the South for its next women's soccer coach.
ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales announced Friday afternoon that Paul Lawrence, coach of the Florida Southern Moccasins program for the past six seasons, has been named the coach of the Sycamores.
Lawrence replaces Julie Hanley, who resigned in December. Hanley coached ISU seven seasons, compiling a record of 36-63-15 overall. In her final season, the Sycamores finished 2-11-3 overall and 2-6-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Last fall, Lawrence led NCAA Division II Florida Southern to its first Sunshine State Conference regular season championship in program history.
“Paul Lawrence is a well tenured head coach, who has had consistent success wherever he has been,” Clinkscales said. “He is a skilled tactician who builds his teams through strong player development on and off the field. He firmly believes Indiana State soccer should consistently compete for championships and is poised to help take our program to the next level.”
Lawrence coached Florida Southern College to a 36-32-13 overall record since 2017, including a 13-2-4 mark this past fall. The Mocs hosted the first ever conference semifinals in school history and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years. FSC added the program’s first NCAA postseason win this fall beating Mississippi College in double-overtime.
He was named the 2022 SSC Coach of the Year becoming just the second soccer coach in school history to win the award. The team completed the 2022 season with 13 wins (most since 2008), eight conference wins (program record), 45 goals (third-most in school history), averaged 2.37 goals a game (second-best), and set a new school record with nine shutouts in the season, allowing only 15 goals all year. FSC also featured their first All-American selection with Morgan Collica named to the D2CCA All-America Third Team.
“I’m looking forward to the start of something very special here,” Lawrence said. “Sherard and Angie (Lansing) were instrumental in shaping my decision to make Indiana State my new home. I can’t thank them enough for this opportunity and their trust in me. I have a clear vision for where I feel we can take Indiana State soccer.”
Among the highlights during his time at Florida Southern include six All-Region selections, 10 All-Conference selections, the 2022 SSC Freshman of the Year (Angelina Coelho) and Defensive Player of the Year (Morgan Collica). The Mocs also excelled in the classroom earning three CoSIDA Academic All-American selections, 12 All-District selections, 36 D2ADA Academic Achievement Awards, and 121 SSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections.
Prior to his time at FSC, Lawrence served as the head coach at Knox College in Illinois from 2014-16 leading the Prairie Fire to a 35-20-3 overall record. His 2016 team was the best in school history going 19-1-1 on the way to winning the Midwest Conference regular-season and tournament championships for the first time and earning the program’s first bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Lawrence came to Knox College from Northwood University in Michigan where he spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons as an assistant coach under Dean Pappas. He helped the Timberwolves make back-to-back Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournaments and nearly upset undefeated and eventual national champion Grand Valley State in the 2013 GLIAC Tournament.
In addition to his time at Knox and Northwood, Lawrence spent one year at Alma College where he was an assistant varsity coach and head junior varsity coach under Jeff Hosler. He helped the Scots win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship with the best record in school history (18-4-1) and qualify for the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
Lawrence graduated from Bournemouth University in 2011. He and his wife Maria have two daughters, London Olivia and Sydney.
