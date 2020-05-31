Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales released a statement on Indiana State's official athletics Twitter site.
It was in regards to the social unrest that has occurred in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday.
"We have all been affected and saddened by the tragic events in Minneapolis and around the country over the last few days. The events have once again brought to mind difficult and complex questions about racism and injustices that many face on a day-to-day basis," the statement began.
"As a black man I have felt anger, hurt, frustration and paranoia my entire life. The playing field is not level," Clinkscales said.
"With that said, it is up to all of us to stare down racism in all its forms and demand that the law protects the liberties of all people regardless of race or ethnicity," Clinkscales' statement continued.
"While I understand the deep-seated animosity and hurt that pervades, I do not condone violence or lack of civility. Acting out of vengeance will not change the underlying situation," Clinkscales said.
Clinkscales then turned to how the current situation relates to ISU athletics.
"Indiana State athletics commitment to a welcoming environment for all is like no other. Many ethnicities proudly represent our great institution in the Terre Haute community, in competition and in the classroom," Clinkscales said.
"We must continue to do what is right by all and treat each other with respect and dignity. In times of triumph and in times like these, our commitment to do what is right will not change," the statement concluded.
Clinkscales has been ISU's athletic director since 2016.
Overt racism reared its head in Missouri Valley Conference circles last Friday when a recently-graduated Southern Illinois baseball player released a racially-charged statement on social media that included repeated use of the N-word.
It prompted statements of condemnation from SIU officials on Friday and the post was deleted by the player.
