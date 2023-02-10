Things have changed a bit in the Missouri Valley.
To keep up with conference realignment throughout the country, the Missouri Valley Conference expanded to 12 member schools this year and added two games for a 20-game slate.
With an NCAA tournament at-large bid out of reach for the league, there have been plenty of shifts in the top eight of the standings.
Presently, three schools are tied for first place and two are deadlocked for fourth. Indiana State is tied with Belmont for fourth.
With five games left before these dozen descend on St. Louis for the conference’s Arch Madness postseason men’s college basketball tournament, Indiana State (17-9 overall, 10-5 in the MVC) travels to Cedar Falls to face Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We got the chance to win a conference championship,” senior Cameron Henry said. “We got the chance to go to Arch Madness and really make some noise this year. I love it. This is why I do this. I do it for times in March and times [when] you are one game behind [first] and you can’t lose a game. Just coming in locked in every day, we are just waiting on the teams to fall so we can take that spot.”
The Panthers (12-13, 8-7) are amidst a four-game drought that started in Hulman Center on Jan. 28, a 79-71 loss when the Sycamores made plays down the stretch.
In a time of flux around the nation, the league has turned back the clock to the parity present in 2018-19.
Drake and Loyola shared first place with 12-6 marks, while Southern Illinois and Missouri State were behind them at 10-8. The next three schools were 9-9.
Arch Madness was manic that year. The lower seeds went 5-4 in the tourney’s matchups. No. 5 Bradley went dancing after a one-possession title game with No. 6 Northern Iowa.
One of the six veterans on this Sycamores squad, Trenton Gibson, made it clear that he thinks the Trees have the horses to claim the MVC trophy.
“It’s our last go-around, it’s our last chance and we call came here to compete for a regular season and an Arch Madness championship,” Gibson said. “That’s kind of been our thing, we want to go out on our terms. Not look back and want to regret or wish we would have done this.”
He’s one of three graduate-student transfers, along with seniors Courvoisier McCauley and Cade McKnight, that played at the Division II level and are in contention for their best or only shot at the Big Dance.
A four-game surge has the Sycamores playing with confidence and poise. The team leads the league with 78.8 points a game, 47.9% shooting, 15.9 assists and 9.6 triples a game, which tied with Belmont for first.
Henry is fifth in the league in assists a game with 3.8 while sophomore Julian Larry is fifth in assist-to-turnover clip at 1.9.
McCauley is among the top performers in the league in several categories: sixth in scoring at 16.5 points, seventh in field goals at 43.9%, fifth behind the arc at 37.3% and trails only Belmont’s Drew Friberg, with 78 3-pointers.
