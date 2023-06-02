Iowa built an early lead and hung on — barely — Friday night to earn a spot against Indiana State on Saturday in the winners' bracket game of the NCAA Terre Haute Regional at Bob Warn Field.
The Hawkeyes, who held off UNC 5-4, took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run double by Sam Hojnar and led 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth.
Coach Rick Heller's team padded its lead with two runs, which proved to be important. The Tar Heels scored three times in the ninth, including a two-run homer by Alberto Osuna, and were within 5-4 with one out and runners at second and third before Luke Llewellyn struck out the last two batters to earn the save.
Marcus Morgan was the winning pitcher for Iowa but threw 95 pitches in just five innings. The Hawkeyes used four pitchers in the victory.
Brody Brecht could be the starting pitcher for Iowa on Saturday, while Indiana State is likely to go with Connor Fenlong.
