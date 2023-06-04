Iowa earned a rematch with Indiana State and did it in exhausting fashion Sunday afternoon.
The Hawkeyes beat North Carolina 6-5 in 13 innings Sunday afternoon at Bob Warn Field in bright sunshine and 88-degree heat.
As he exited postgame interviews, Iowa Coach Rick Heller quipped, "Just what [Indiana State head coach] Mitch [Hannahs] and [Sycamore associate head coach Brian [Smiley] wanted — 13 innings."
Indeed, the extra-inning elimination game required Iowa's pitchers to throw 215 pitches going into Sunday night's rematch with Indiana State in the NCAA Tournament's Terre Haute Regional. Iowa lost 7-4 to the Sycamores, the regional's top seed and host team, on Saturday. In the round-robin, double-elimination format, the Hawkeyes' win over UNC on Sunday meant they would still have to beat ISU twice to win the regional.
It also meant Heller would start sophomore right-hander Zach Voelker (4-1) in the Sunday night game against ISU.
In the ninth inning, North Carolina's Mac Horvath disrupted Iowa's intentions to wrap up a 5-4 win. With the Tar Heels trailing in the bottom of the ninth inning, Horvath drilled his 24th homer, a solo shot that sailed over the left-field wall and into Woodlawn Cemetery to tie the score at 5-5 and force extra innings.
"My entire mindset that whole at-bat was, 'I'm not going to let my team down,'" the Tar Heel slugger said.
That stalemate lingered into the top of the 13th inning, when the Hawkeyes scored the go-ahead run. Blake Guerin, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound freshman, looped a single into left field. Two outs later, Heller put pinch runner Coy Sarsfield in for Guerin, and Sarsfield raced home on a triple by Michael Seegers.
Reliever Will Christophers finished UNC off in the bottom of the 13th. "Will Christophers came in and he was lights out," Heller said.
Survival in the NCAA Tournament was at stake for both teams Sunday. As the regional's No. 3 seeded team, North Carolina (which finished 36-24) had lost to Iowa 5-4 on Friday, then eliminated No. 4 seed Wright State 5-0 on Saturday. The No. 2 seeded Hawkeyes (44-15) followed their Friday win over the Tar Heels with a 7-4 loss to No. 1 seed ISU on Saturday night.
The Tar Heels struck first in the bottom of the second inning Sunday against Iowa. After North Carolina's Colby Wilkerson drew a walk, freshman right fielder Casey Cook stroked a two-run homer to right field off Iowa starter Ty Langenberg (6-3) to give UNC a 2-0 lead.
Iowa cut that deficit to 2-1 with a single run in the top of the third. Cleanup hitter Raider Tello popped a sacrifice fly to score teammate Seegers.
Tar Heels Coach Scott Forbes started freshman Cameron Padgett on the mound, and the right-hander pitched steadily through the first four innings. Trouble struck in the fifth, though. Cade Moss and Seegers reached base for Iowa, and Forbes pulled Padgett and inserted another freshman, lefty Kyle Percival to face Hawkeye No. 3 hitter Brennen Dorighi. The senior slugged a three-run homer, and suddenly UNC's 2-1 lead became a 4-2 deficit.
Forbes lifted Percival and brought in junior righty Matt Poston, who ended the uprising.
Meanwhile, Langenberg rolled along. He overcame a blistering line drive off the bat of UNC's Jackson Van De Brake that struck his glove elbow in the second inning. The blow left Langenberg wincing but otherwise unfazed. "Luckily, it was my left arm, so it wasn't that big of a deal," Langenberg said.
North Carolina put on two runners in a sixth-inning threat, but Langenberg coaxed a fly out by UNC freshman pinch hitter Dylan King to stop it.
Iowa added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a foul-out sacrifice fly by Kyle Huckstorf, scoring Sam Peterson for a 5-2 Hawkeye lead.
Langenberg persisted until he'd thrown 122 pitches and allowed two UNC runners to reach base in the bottom of the eighth. Reliever Jack Whitlock struck out the first two Tar Heels he faced, but then yielded a curling two-run double down the right field line by King, cutting Iowa's lead to 5-4.
Whitlock got stung in the ninth by Horvath's game-tying homer. Heller brought in Christophers, a junior righty who carried the Hawkeyes through the extra innings, throwing a career-high 67 pitches.
The momentum of Horvath's game-tying ninth-inning homer had UNC hopeful. "It was kind of a mark of our team to go down [on the scoreboard early] like that and come back," Forbes said. "I really thought we were going to win that game, but we came up short."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.