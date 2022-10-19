In Chad Killinger’s first season as coach of the Indiana State women’s basketball team in 2021-22, the Sycamores finished with records of 11-20 overall and 5-13 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Although ISU wasn’t considered by neutral observers before the campaign started as one of the favorites to win the conference, the team likely would have fared better had it not been for injuries to several key players.
Two of those previously hurt players, junior forward Hattie Westerfeld and junior guard Sommer Pitzer, were seen playing hard during a practice the Tribune-Star visited a few days ago at the ISU Arena.
Junior forward Adrian Folks wasn’t there, however.
Suffering a torn ACL and MCL while averaging a team-high 14.6 points per outing through her first five games last season, Folks is expected to return around the start of the season — Nov. 7 against Saint Louis in Hulman Center — Killinger said.
The Sycamores did lose their two graduate students from last season.
They are Marie Hunter and Tonysha Curry (now a grad assistant coach on Killinger’s staff) — so a few new players were needed to fill the roster.
ISU added five, to be exact. One of the most promising is 6-foot senior forward Chelsea Cain, who transferred from Nicholls State, where she was an All-Southland Conference first-teamer in 2020-21.
Killinger and Cain expressed enthusiasm when asked about the players gelling as a team since official practices began Sept. 26.
“It’s really been a great experience for the time I’ve been here, even since the summer [arriving at the beginning of June],” Cain said. “Being here, they’re pushing me to be a better athlete.”
“I think we’re making really good progress,” Killinger emphasized. “Having added a practice squad [consisting of male ISU students who enjoy playing basketball] a few days a week has really been helpful.”
The female Sycamores haven’t had that opportunity for a while because of the concern of spreading COVID-19.
“We’re back to being pretty healthy,” Killinger added. “I feel like we’re really close to being 100-percent healthy.”
Regarding Cain, Killinger described her as “a tremendous athlete and a hard worker.”
“There are a lot of different things that she does well,” the Sycamores’ coach continued. “She’s capable of playing on the perimeter as a bigger guard, so that’s what we’re striving toward with her. . . . She’s also a great defender and good rebounder and she finds ways to score.
“I think people will enjoy watching how hard she plays and the energy level that she’ll bring to the team.”
Cain also has been used as a forward during practices that Folks was unable to attend.
Cain said if there’s one thing she needs to work on, it’s not overthinking difficult situations. In other words, she should let her natural basketball instincts guide her on the court.
Meanwhile, Killinger seems pleased with all of the newcomers he’s observed at practice, not just Cain.
“I feel like we got stronger as a unit overall in terms of adding depth,” he assessed. “We were able to add some versatility where we you have kids who can play multiple positions.
“I think we fixed some areas, just through recruiting, that were struggles last year and some things that needed to be addressed. So I’m really happy with all of the newcomers so far.”
Before the ISU women’s season opener, there will be a home exhibition game Nov. 3 against Lincoln (Mo.).
