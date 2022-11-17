One of the least surprising things to happen in high school football this season is Friday's meeting between Linton and Evansville Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. EST in the historic Reitz Bowl for a Class 2A semistate championship.
The Wildcats have knocked the Miners out in sectional play the last four seasons, including a 28-27 semifinal decision last fall; even though a new alignment put the two teams that are among the best in their class in southern Indiana in different sectionals this year, coach Brian Oliver of Linton knew there was a good chance they could meet again.
"It seems like the last several years we've faced [the Wildcats] one way or another," Oliver said this week. "With the tradition they have, and with the tradition we have, we're gonna meet somewhere in the playoffs."
"We're excited and we're ready," Linton quarterback Hunter Gennicks said of the prospect of facing Mater Dei again. "It's a great opportunity for us."
That one-point loss to Mater Dei last Oct. 29 is the only game the Miners have lost in the past two seasons, and the new twist in the rivalry this year is that the Miners are ranked No. 1 in the state — the first time Linton has reached that pinnacle in Class 2A — and have been for much of the season.
If that's a rally cry for Mater Dei — a "how can they be No. 1 if they've never beaten us" kind of thing — it's something Linton should be used to. In their first four postseason wins, the Miners have had to overcome an inspired start by South Vermillion, the expected 48 minutes of intensity from Sullivan and never-say-die comeback attempts by Southmont and Lapel.
"Anytime you're ranked No. 1, you get everybody's best game," Oliver said, "and we've still got to get through [the Wildcats] to be the No. 1 team in the state."
"Teams aren't going to lay down [because you're ranked No. 1]," Gennicks agreed, "and we've seen that a lot for awhile. We always get everybody's best shot."
Facing nothing but motivated opponents has an upside too, the Miners believe.
"Playing the different styles of teams we've played has helped us get to this point," Oliver said. And so far the Miners have been up to the test, getting key defensive stops and controlling the ball offensively when necessary.
Both those factors came into play last week, when Lapel was threatening to overcome a four-touchdown deficit before Linton got a big fourth-down defensive play after halftime that set up a drive the lasted more than eight minutes before culminating in a touchdown.
"Grinding that ball was big," Oliver said. "It takes a little bit out of the opposing team . . . establishes your will on the other team."
And this week, the Miners think, is one in which they might consider themselves to be the underdog.
"We definitely have something to prove," Oliver said. "Mater Dei has knocked us out [of the state tournament] the last four years. We're trying to geet that confidence like we did last year."
"We have to win the turnover battle and win up front," Gennicks said, "and I think we've got the guys to do it."
Some of the key defensive plays lately have been pass interceptions that preserved the Southmont win and helped open the big lead against Lapel. Gennicks, who also is a safety for the Miners, sees that as a good omen for Friday night.
"[Mater Dei] has beaten us with deep balls the last couple years," he pointed out.
