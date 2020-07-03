An Indiana institution returns this weekend as NASCAR and IndyCar host events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.
It’s a bittersweet return. Fans won’t be there. Neither will I. My hopes of covering the event were dashed.
Still, some racing is better than nothing, and the return of the most iconic circuit in motorsports should always be welcomed.
I’ve attended races as a fan and as a media member since the late 1980s. It’s a privilege to be able to attend events there.
So here’s my top five memories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Not all are positive, not all have anything to do with racing. There’s been more good days than bad at Indy, but some of the bad days were memorable in their own right.
Some honorable mentions? Hurricane Ike descended on the Speedway during the inaugural MotoGP event in 2008. It’s the only time in my life I’ve seen the eye of a hurricane. The death of Peter Lenz in a 2010 support race for the MotoGP event was awful.
The 1997 Indianapolis 500 was the first one I covered, for the Greenfield Daily Reporter primarily, and it was miserable from qualifying on. The Indy Racing League added two cars to the field, USAC made one blunder after another, culminating in a last lap pace light controversy, and the race got rain delayed twice. My brother and I attended the 2004 U.S. Grand Prix and saw future Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato’s only F-1 podium as well as Zsolt Baumgartner’s only F-1 point-scoring finish.
Locally? It was awesome to cover Terre Haute-based Team Apex in the 2000s when they had a couple of guys named Robert Wickens and Alexander Rossi driving for them.
Some memories are funny. I got a sunburn at the 1996 Brickyard 400 so bad that it lasted for a month on the back of my neck. Arie Luyendyk invited me to his trailer after his racing career for a story I was working on and would talk only if I had a beer with him.
I attended the 1996 Indianapolis 500 with my future wife. We both lived in Speedway at the time and we walked over from near I-465 to the track. At the time, there was no pedestrian bridge across the creek west of IMS. A couple of enterprising “helpers” were collecting money for a “bridge fund”. One-hundred percent of those funds undoubtedly went to beer.
5. Indianapolis 500, 1988 – You never forget your first and the 1988 race was mine.
My dad, who ran the Pepsi plant in Indy at the time, made it memorable. There was a Pepsi Blimp back then and we got to ride in it for the Indy 500 parade. He somehow arranged a police escort for Pepsi employees to a parking lot across the track on 16th Street. It was a rush to blow by everyone stacked up on 16th. The police were making those who tried to jump into our line go to the back of the longest line.
Our seats were modest – we were in the old backstretch bleachers and we got hammered by the sun on a hot day. However, I had never been to an Indy-style race, so I was not prepared for the visceral impact of the cars.
On Lap 1? Thirty cars (three wrecked in Turn 2) blowing by you at speed was an awesome experience. You can feel the cars, much less hear and smell them. I was hooked for life.
4. Indianapolis 500, 1995 – My family moved to Ohio right after I graduated from high school, not to mention I was a broke college student, so the 1995 Indy 500 was the first I had attended in six years.
I was very emotional. First, I was on a sabbatical from finishing college. I wasn’t sure I wanted to go back and was working part-time at a video store. Then I was robbed and had a gun pointed at me. That straightened me out. The Indy 500 was the first “fun” thing I did after that incident. It was a big deal.
The race itself was intriguing from start to finish. I was at the exit of Turn 4, so I never saw the horrific Stan Fox Lap 1 accident live (there were no replay boards at IMS back then), but the grim track announcements made it clear how serious it was. Scott Goodyear was poised to win, but he passed the pace car, which happened right in front of me. My friend and I both shouted in unison as it happened, “he passed the pace car!” We knew Goodyear’s day was ruined, though I was sad about it because I liked Goodyear. I also liked Jacques Villeneuve back then and didn’t even realize watching live that he made up two laps to win.
3. U.S. Grand Prix, 2001 – This was the second U.S. Grand Prix. I had never really covered an “international” event before and I loved every minute of it.
It was deluxe. Long before it was commonplace, you had code keys on your media credential to get into the paddock and media room. Hanging out in the paddock, especially for an unwashed plebian like me, was pretty cool. I actually found F-1 drivers to be relatively accessible too. You’d usually interview them in a makeshift hospitality area outside their garage. It had the feel of a European café. It was chill.
Once you learned about how F-1 worked – the politics, the often acrimonious team dynamics, etc. – it captured your interest. At the time, Juan Pablo Montoya was racing for Williams, so an army of Colombian fans came to Indy, waving flags and having fun. Montoya briefly passed the then-dominant Ferrari of Michael Schumacher and the crowd went wild. Mika Hakkinen ultimately won his final race.
I was hooked and I became a pretty hardcore F-1 fan for the next decade or so.
2. U.S. Grand Prix, 2005 – This was a weird weekend of extremes from the start.
Upon arrival at IMS, I tried to stop the Media Center elevator door from closing. For the only time in my life, the door … didn’t open. It began to crush my hand. I managed to pull it out before any serious injury, but I had a deep bruise for about a month.
However, I also got to take my only ride on-circuit, at-speed with Danica Patrick of all people. I attended a media function with the then-new Red Bull team in an Indy restaurant. I was several punching several levels above weight in coolness.
But I was also aware that there were storm clouds on the F-1 horizon. There was a civil war among the car manufacturers as to the Concorde Agreement that governs the sport. That season, F-1 had a no-tire change rule. It produced exciting racing, but if a tire company brought a bad compound to the circuit? It was a recipe for disaster.
Unfortunately, that’s what happened to Michelin and it’s tires began failing in the oval complex. Most of the domestic media paid no mind, but I knew it was trouble. I was the only Indiana-based media member to sound the alarm in my pre-race coverage that the race might be compromised. Meanwhile, Wickens won a Formula BMW race for the Terre Haute-based Team Apex team. To this day, it’s the last Terre Haute team to win at a track owned by a Hautean family for nearly all of its modern history.
That Sunday was the craziest media day of my career. It was the closest I’ll ever come to covering an international incident. I staked out the FIA office and watched and listened (pre-social media) as rumors of compromises, track changes, etc., tried to head off the boycott of the race by the Michelin-shod teams, many of whom were also aligned on one side of the F-1 civil war of the time.
It was a rush. I did one-on-ones with high-end F1 executives, Michelin personnel, etc. I was proud of my coverage that day, I thought I did better than any other Indiana-based source.
You know what happened in the race. All but six cars pulled off. I remember seeing the “grid” at the lights went down and the pit in my stomach told me Formula One at Indy was over. Two years later, it was.
1. Indianapolis 500, 1989 – I was there when my hometown Milwaukee Brewers won the American League pennant in 1982. That will likely never be topped as the greatest sporting event I’ve attended. Number two, however, might be the 1989 Indianapolis 500.
My Dad struck again. He bought frontstretch paddock seats as a high school graduation present. It was awesome. The ugly-looking Kevin Cogan wreck at the entrance to the pits was the first wreck I’d ever seen unfold with my own eyes and I was convinced he was dead or badly injured. Fortunately, he walked away.
To understand the monumental gobsmackery that was the 1989 Indy 500, you have to understand how the race was before close-quarters and slip-streaming began in the 2000s. It was very rare to have a mano-a-mano battle for the win. Gordon Johncock and Rick Mears had engaged in one in 1982 and it is rightly considered legendary, but several races in the 1980s were decided by a lap margin or more. In 1988, my first race, race-winner Mears came close to lapping the field.
Michael Andretti was poised to win the 1989 race, but he blew an engine late. That helped set up the Emerson Fittipaldi-Al Unser Jr. duel.
Taut is the word that jumps to mind to describe the final 20 laps or so. Unser Jr. stalked Fittipaldi, wiping out a few tenths of a second per lap. Most fans were behind Unser Jr. and the excitement in the stands was extreme. Finally, Unser Jr. passed Fittipaldi with four laps left and began pulling away.
However, Unser Jr. caught up to lapped traffic and that gave Fittipaldi a chance with two laps left. They drag-raced the entirety of the backstretch before they made contact in Turn 3. Unser Jr. went into the wall. Fittipaldi survived and won.
I couldn’t see any of that from the frontstretch and the climax of the race was initially confusing if you were in the stands. It wasn’t until Fittipaldi crossed the finish line under yellow that a clear picture emerged.
It was extraordinarily exciting, and 1982 apart, pretty unprecedented in the CART era of IndyCar. If 1988 got me hooked, 1989 made me an addict.
Long live Indy!
