Luis Hernandez drove in four runs in his first two at-bats and Lane Miller pitched into the seventh inning on a windy day at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium as Indiana State baseball took the weekend Missouri Valley Conference series over Evansville with the 10-4 Sunday win.
The No. 14-ranked Sycamores (28-13, 16-2 MVC) jumped ahead on Hernandez’s two-run home run to right field in the top of the first inning. The sophomore designated hitter added a two-run single in the top of the third on a three-hit day as ISU never trailed in the rubber match against the Purple Aces (25-18, 9-9 MVC).
Josue Urdaneta drove in three runs and Keegan Watson also homered for Indiana State. Sycamores pounded out 15 hits to secure their sixth consecutive Missouri Valley series win. The series win streak equaled ISU’s best start to MVC play since the 2012 season.
Randal Diaz, Hernandez, Urdaneta, Watson, and Henry Brown all had multi-hit games as the ISU offense recorded its first double-digit team hitting effort of the three game set.
Miller (5-0) remained undefeated on the mound this season as the redshirt senior went 6 1/3 innings. The Boonville native allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out five.
Cam Edmonson went the final 2 2/3 innings in relief to close out the game. The redshirt junior left-hander entered the game with bases-loaded, one-out in the bottom of the seventh and promptly retired Chase Hug on strikes and got a pop-up to right field to keep Evansville off the scoreboard.
Kip Fougerousse, Adam Euler, and Ty Rumsey all homered for Evansville with Fougerousse driving in two runs in the loss.
Michael Parks (2-2) took the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs (three earned), while striking out one over 4 innings. Max Hansmann, Shane Harris, and Nate Hardman closed out the contest on the mound.
Indiana State will play host to Illinois at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
