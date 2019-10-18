Wilderman is the man as ISU faces No. 3 SDSU

Indiana State's football team will ride with Kurtis Wilderman at the quarterback spot as South Dakota State visits at 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium.
In speaking of Wilderman, ISU coach Curt Mallory spoke of the advantage of the reps the sophomore quarterback got in practice this week.
The reps for Wilderman are a result of muscle soreness for quarterback Gunnar See, a nagging ailment that will keep him out of today's game against the No. 3 Jackrabbits.
Reps are repetitions, so the benefit of having more snaps is obvious, but Mallory was asked what else a quarterback gains from a week's worth of reps?
"A lot has to do with the voice in the huddle and the voice in the cadence, when you're going off first sound. Some of the checks he makes. He sets everything up if something doesn't look right," Mallory said.
Mallory cited an example of the advantage of reps.
"[Wednesday] we over-ran a formation. He stopped everything and ran the play to perfection. Seeing things in action is everything for him. Then you get the timing on the routes and the tempo of the offense. We do two-minute at the end, it's so critical, and he was spot-on both times. It gives a team a confidence," Mallory explained.
Wilderman has been solid in his near two games worth of action. Last Saturday, he was at the helm when ISU rallied to score 20 points to beat Western Illinois 20-10. Wilderman completed 10 of 12 pass attempts for 74 yards and two touchdown passes. After Ryan Boyle was injured against Eastern Illinois, Wilderman completed 14 of 22 passes for 186 yards and one TD.
Wilderman, and ISU's run game, will have to be at their best as SDSU boasts one of the best defenses in FCS.
It's a defense that doesn't get as much attention as the Jacks' high-flying offense, more on them in a moment, but it is stout. The Jacks are second in the MVFC at 14.3 points per game, equally adept at stopping the run as they are the pass. The Jacks lead the MVFC in interceptions, so they're opportunistic too.
"They're extraordinary on defense — probably the best fly-around defense we've faced all year. Their middle linebacker [Christian Rozeboom] is a fine player, been all-conference for three years. They play a lot of guys, their physical up front and their secondary is well-coached," Mallory said.
The potentcy of SDSU's offense is what keeps opposing coaches up at night. The Jacks have a three-headed monster that can do big damage — running back Pierre Strong, wide receiver Cade Johnson and freshman quarterback J'Bore Gibbs.
Gibbs had big shoes to fill when four-year contributor Taryn Christion graduated, but he's jumped into the fire and hasn't been burned.
"He's very similar to [Christion], maybe a little bigger. He's got a strong arm and can beat you with his feet. He's not playing like a freshman. He's playing like a veteran," Mallory said.
ISU has plenty of questions against an elite opponent. Linebacker Jonas Griffith is questionable after suffering a knee injury against the Leathernecks. Mallory did not discuss specifics, but does hope to get some injured players back. ISU was missed three-fifths of its offensive line aganist WIU and wide receiver Rontrez Morgan was hurt early in the game as well.
If ISU wins, it will put a charge back into its FCS playoff quest. If ISU loses, the Sycamores will not likely be able to afford another loss for the remainder of the season if it wants to make the FCS playoffs.
No. 3 South Dakota State at ISU
Time, place — 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN3.
Records — ISU 3-3, 1-1, SDSU 5-1, 2-0.
Last games — ISU defeated Western Illinois 20-10 and SDSU won 38-28 at Youngstown State last Saturday.
Series — SDSU leads 7-2.
Last meeting — SDSU defeated ISU 54-51 in overtime last year in Brookings, S.D. ISU last beat SDSU in 2011.
Next — ISU plays at Illinois State and SDSU hosts North Dakota State next Saturday.
