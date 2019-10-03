Texas point guard Larry commits to ISU basketball

Indiana State's newest basketball recruit — point guard Julian Larry — didn't want to leave anything to chance when it came time to thank everyone who helped him on his journey from Frisco, Texas to Terre Haute.
So, in the manner of a true 21st Century kid? He revealed his college choice to the world via a personal video.
In it, Larry highlighted his life from birth in 2002, stating, "I was an off-the-chart baby who knew at an early age I had a passion for sports."
Larry talked about the schools he's played for at each level of his career and even included a lengthy list of former coaches, athletic trainers and even media that helped him along the way.
Larry was humble in his video revelation, but he made it clear when the Tribune-Star talked to him after he made his verbal commitment public on Thursday that he has no intention of inhibiting his expectations for his goals as a Sycamore.
"I'll fit right in when I come in. [ISU] has a bunch of shooters and a really good squad. I'm going to be the true point guard who distributes and makes plays for everyone else," Larry said. "If you ask anyone down here? I'm probably one of the best true point guards out there."
Larry is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound true point guard who will arrive at ISU for the 2020-21 season. Larry averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for Lone Star High School in Frisco.
Lone Star made it to the Texas regional finals in its class in 2019, beating No. 1-ranked Lancaster along the way. Larry was also Lone Star's quarterback on the football team. However, Larry has elected to transfer to iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in nearby Lewisville, Texas for his senior year. He will focus solely on basketball there.
Larry said that ISU began to take notice of him during summer recruiting. ISU associate head coach Kareem Richardson noticed Larry first and then ISU coach Greg Lansing liked what he saw. Larry played for the Marcus Smart YGC AAU team.
"Coach Richardson said he really liked me and then coach Lansing came and saw me and then went to all of my [AAU] games," Larry said. "My AAU experience honed my skills to be able to make it on the big stage where coach Lansing and others could see me."
According to verbalcommits.com, Larry had offers or interest from Sam Houston State, Central Michigan and Oral Roberts.
Due to NCAA rule, Lansing cannot comment until Larry signs his official Letter of Intent.
Larry has taken up the first of three scholarships the Sycamores have available for the 2020-21 freshman class. He continues a recent tradition of Texas-based ISU players that included Devonte Brown, Laquarious Paige, Trey Knight III and Myles Walker in the Lansing era.
It will be cold in Terre Haute compared to the Dallas Metroplex, but Larry felt right at home when he trekked to Indiana to make his official visit. His host player was fellow point guard Cam Bacote.
"I love the culture up there and what you all do with the basketball team. They welcomed me in and made me feel welcome on my official visit. That's what helped me make my decision," Larry said. "Cam told me he loved it there. Each player loved it and they're going to be good and I wanted to be a part of what they have going on."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.