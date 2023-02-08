In a game known for its runs, the Indiana State men’s hoops squad has been streaky in Missouri Valley Conference play.
With a fourth straight win, 84-62 against Valparaiso on Wednesday inside Hulman Center, the Sycamores secured a third batch of at least four wins or losses.
ISU (17-9, 10-5) started the MVC slate 6-0, then dropped five before paving the road for the current surge.
In the first five and a half minutes against Valpo, the Sycamores drilled five triples: freshman Robbie Avila and senior Cooper Neese combined for three sandwiched between 3s from sophomore Julian Larry and junior Zach Hobbs.
The pattern ensued the rest of the way as the Sycamores produced an assist-to-turnover ratio of 22:7
“The way they shared the ball, the way they gave it up for each other and played together is the biggest thing,” second-year coach Josh Schertz said. “The last two games we’ve had 49 assists to 11 turnovers. That’s pretty amazing.”
Larry set the table by pacing the team with seven rebounds and assists and made his only two shots, which were 3-pointers. It was his first game with multiple 3s since Jan. 4 — the last time he tried two.
Schertz said he’s the team’s most “important” player.
Through the first 12 minutes, the Sycamores were leaning on shots from behind the arc (16) compared to three inside.
ISU’s first eight triples came from six different players.
Senior Trenton Gibson drilled one.
A putback from Gibson prompted more looks in the paint with 6:43 left in the half.
The guard, who had 10 points, scored another bucket and a free throw followed by a pivot in the lane and jump hook off the window by senior Cade McKnight for a 36-25 edge.
“All year, that’s been our mantra, the depth that we have and the amount of players that can contribute,” Gibson said. “We know that when we are at our best, everybody is contributing.”
The Sycamores had extensive balance. Through 53 points, nine Trees had combined for 19 baskets, but none had more than three or had hit double figures.
Then, senior Courvoisier McCauley took over. He scored seven of his 15 as the Sycamores snatched a third straight double-digit victory. He added six boards as the Sycamores outrebounded Valpo 32-27.
In the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s win against Murray State and opening 20 on Wednesday, the Sycamores made 25 3-pointers and scored 105 points.
“Over those five losses, we didn’t shoot the ball well from 3 and we knew percentages were going to vary out and go by percentages,” senior Cameron Henry said. “The confidence that everybody has to still shoot the open shot, and if the next guy makes it, that boosts my confidence personally.”
“I feel like everybody is shooting with a lot of confidence,” he added. “The 3s we made last time against Murray State, it’s kind of easy to just rely on them. I feel like we did a good job. We took open ones. When people go over game plans, they are trying to keep us out of the paint a lot.”
The Sycamores finished 17-for-40 from deep on the night.
After Valpo (10-16, 4-11) beat the buzzer with a triple for its only lead on the first bucket, Henry got a deflection in the corner that resulted in a shot clock violation and then a swat on the next defensive set.
Henry had a balanced stat line with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes.
Avila scored 14 points on seven shots. Neese had 11 and went 3-for-5 from deep to go with five rebounds and three assists.
The Cloverdale graduate hadn’t made three in a game this year coming into last week — he’s made three in each of the past three outings.
The Sycamores held the Beacons to 23 points in the closing half.
The Sycamores will attempt to sweep Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.