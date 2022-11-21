Indiana State extended its unbeaten record to 4-0 with a 79-75 victory over previously unbeaten East Carolina on Monday afternoon in the Gulf Coast Showdown at Estero, Fla.
The Sycamores led the entire game against the Pirates (3-1).
ISU got 16 points each from Courvoisier McCauley and Xavier Bledson. McCauley led ISU with seven rebounds, while Bledson topped the team with four assists.
The Sycamores' largest lead was 16 points at 65-49, with 8:29 left in the game.
ISU continues play in the three-day, eight-team tournament with a 5 p.m. Tuesday game against Missouri-Kansas City. The Roos (2-4) upset Toledo (3-1) in Monday's first game 83-71.
Coach Josh Schertz's Sycamores are off to the program's best start since the 2011-12 season, when ISU started 5-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.