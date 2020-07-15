College athletes lead regimented lives as a matter of course. Practices, weight room sessions, class time, etc., are all timed down to the minute.
So if you ask an athlete to embrace a new process, it's not necessarily a radical departure, but when you're asking them that their new normal disrupts everything else that they accept as routine? It's a whole new ballgame.
That's what athletes at Indiana State — and every other college — are dealing with right now as COVID-19 is still a menacing invisible enemy for everyone. ISU is in the middle of its own phased process to get athletes back to work in their individual sports.
Men's basketball was one of the first sports to go through the way of the world in the age of COVID-19. Players had to quarantine in Terre Haute for a week first, and then go through screening before they could take part in any activity. There have been no official practices — those start Monday — but even gym and weight room time is strictly regimented.
"It's a new normal. I've become used to it. And I'm sure everyone will get used to it," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
So what does Key, his teammates, and other athletes and coaches have to get used to? Key talked through the process.
"I wake about 7:30 to get ready to go to our athletic training facility. Before you go, you fill out a [four-question] survey to make sure you don't have symptoms or been around anyone who's been exposed to the virus. You go [to athletic training] to have your temperature checked. Once that's done, they give you a band to wear around your wrist to use the facilities for the rest of the day," Key said.
Before any of that happens, players who arrive on-campus have to spend time isolated in place to limit exposure to the virus. For young adults who love to socialize? That's probably the hardest thing of all.
"It was a struggle at first getting used to all of the rules of quarantine," ISU power forward Jake LaRavia said. "I think that's definitely the hardest part, the fact that I have to be isolated and away from the whole team. The whole team can't be in the gym at the same time."
Players cannot amass all at once. They can work in small groups, but to limit exposure, they can't all work together until ISU moves to its next phase next Monday.
So players have been working in small groups. Key, LaRavia and Cooper Neese are going to be called upon to help the Sycamores build on their third-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. They know that and have been working together.
"Me, Jake and Cooper have been working out the last couple of weeks. We've been doing stuff five days a week. We've been getting in," Key said.
Still, so much of what the summer basketball routine typically is has been wiped out. Even something as simple as assimilation with new teammates is a challenge.
That's what new ISU guard Tobias Howard Jr. is facing. Under normal cirumstances, the Towson transfer would have had at least a month of on-court time with all of his teammates through workouts, two-hour practice windows, summer camps, etc. Next Monday will be the first time Howard bounces a ball with any of his new teammates.
Howard is one of seven newcomers on the ISU roster. How do they build chemistry with their veteran teammates?
"We do a lot of Zoom meetings. That right there has been the way we get to know each other. It's not like being in person, but we get some security and familiarity with each other," Howard said.
And, keep in mind, it's not as if Howard and the other new players can go out and socialize. The opposite is true with social distancing being paramount.
"It's OK. I like to be in my room a lot anyways. I have time to think about everything, clear my head, relax, get some meditation in and play some PlayStation 4," Howard noted.
LaRavia admits that the social isolation aspect of dealing with COVID-19 is not ideal for team building.
"We have a new team this year. This coronavirus is hurting things because we have to get our chemistry right before the season starts," LaRavia said.
LaRavia is doing his best to try to do something about it.
"Every week, I set up a player-only Zoom meeting. That way we can feel connected. There's no coaches, so everyone can feel like they're expressing themselves without having a coach on the call. I think we've had the chance to get to know each other as best we can before we meet each other," LaRavia said.
One thing that undeniably helps the Sycamores is the positive momentum gained after last year's 18-12 record. Attitudes are in the right place. This process would be more difficult if ISU waws coming off of a losing campaign or if it didn't have proven players to rely upon.
"That definitely helps. It gives us a good push and it gives us confidence to do better than we did last year," LaRavia said.
Barring any unforeseen changes, ISU will have its first full team practice on Monday. ISU has not met as a full team since it was knocked out of Arch Madness in early March. To say the players are looking forward to being around one another is an understatement.
"It'll be very fun for me to be with the guys again. I've seen a couple here and there, but I haven't been around the whole team. It will be fun to get back and get things rolling again," Key said.
Howard, who didn't play last year for Towson, is itching to get back to work.
"I'm ready. I haven't been in a team setting for a year. I'm anxious to be around the guys and feed off that energy. I just love it," Howard said.
• LaRavia health — One upshot of the quarantine was that it gave injured players undivided attention on focusing on their rehabilitation. LaRavia, who suffered from back, hip and groin injuries in the last month of the season, said he took maximum advantage of the down time.
"My back is 100 percent. When quarantine started? You really couldn't do anything but stay in the house and stretch. For two months? All I did was straight rehab. My back, my hip, my groin — all of those injuries I had are gone," said LaRavia, who said he remains committed to his stretching and rehab to avoid any re-occurrence of the ailments.
