The frost that remained in the shade around the backstop was still frozen after the game was over Sunday, and patches of snow were still visible.
But Indiana State got its Missouri Valley Conference softball home opener in — waiting until 5 p.m. for relatively warmer temperatures — and recorded a quick and decisive 13-0 victory over Illinois-Chicago at Price Field.
“The sun really helped,” Sycamore left fielder Danielle Henning said after the game. “[The temperature] really wasn’t bad in the sun . . . and I had my hot hand [hand warmer] in my pocket.”
It was 36 degrees for the first pitch — MVC rules prohibit games starting at 32 degrees or lower — and the Sycamores wasted no time. It was 7-0 after the first inning — Henning had a single, double and three RBI in that inning — and Lexi Benko took care of business in the circle with a one-hitter.
“Lexi Benko has been solid all season, and she threw very well, let her defense work,” coach Mike Perniciaro said afterward, “and when you’re up seven in the first inning, it sets you up pretty well.”
Benko survived a leadoff walk in the top of the first, but UIC starter Carlee Jo Clark wasn’t so lucky. Her leadoff walk to Olivia Patton was followed two pitches later by Henning’s drive that one-hopped the left-field fence for an RBI double, and the inning also included a run-scoring double by Kennedy Shade, a throwing error that allowed a run to score, an RBI single by Annie Tokarek, a run-scoring grounder by Cassie Thomerson and a two-out, two-run single by Henning.
So, Henning was asked, does she like to hit in cold weather or was she in a hurry to get the game over and knew her team needed runs?
“I just like to hit in general,” Henning said.
Henning drove in two more runs with a third-inning double, two more scoring on a missed fly ball. In the fourth, a two-out error allowed one run to score and Randi Jo Pryor — batting in Henning’s spot — got an RBI with an infield hit.
Despite its winless record this season, UIC was a qualifier for the national tournament in both 2019 and 2021, so Perniciaro is not taking Monday’s doubleheader for granted.
“This is a new season. Conference is what matters for us,” he said, “and in this conference, anybody can beat anybody. You’ve got to come out to play every day.”
“I think we’ve prepared well for conference,” Henning said. “We’re starting to come together and make plays, and we’re excited to get conference started.”
ILLINOIS-CHICAGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Ingles 2b 1-0-0-0, Fleming rf-cf 2-0-0-0, Jones ph 1-0-0-0, Walker ss 2-0-0-0, Cowing dp-rf 2-0-0-0, Clark p-dp 2-0-0-0, Cran lf 1-0-0-0, Cebedo 3b 2-0-0-0, Santiago c 2-0-1-0, Richy 1b 1-0-0-0, Caskey cf 0-0-0-0. Totals 16-0-1-0.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Patton cf 1-1-0-0, McDonough ph 1-0-0-0, D.Hemming lf 3-2-3-5, Pryor ph 1-0-1-1, I.Henning 1b 2-2-0-0, Shade ss 3-1-1-1, Tokarak c 3-1-1-1, Bringle 3b 2-2-1-0, Barrett rf 2-2-1-0, Thomerson dp 3-1-1-1, Chipps 2b 1-1-0-0, Colip ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 23-13-9-9.
Illinois-Chicago 000 00 — 0 Indiana State 704 2x — 13
E — Walker 2, Fleming. LOB — UIC 5, ISU 5. 2B — D.Henning 2, Shade.
Illinois-Chicago IP H R ER BB SO
Clark (L 0-9) 0.1 4 7 7 3 0
Toniolo 1.2 1 0 0 1 1
Gomez 2 4 6 2 3 0
Indiana State IP H R ER BB SO
Benko (W 5-3) 5 1 0 0 3 5
HBP — by Benko (Ingles). T — 1:53. Att — 125.
Next — Indiana State (11-11, 1-0 MVC) and Illinois-Chicago (0-22, 0-1) conclude their series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Monday at Price Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.