For Kailex Stephens competing in the Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational comes with mixed feelings.
The tournament tips off for Indiana State, the field’s top seed, at 11 a.m. EST Saturday against South Carolina Upstate in Daytona Beach, Fla.
For starters, the Sycamores will be hours short of two weeks since they were ousted in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament by No. 1 seed Bradley, in dramatic fashion.
“It stings, I know me and [junior] Zach [Hobbs], my roommate, were watching the Selection Show and were just sitting on the couch like ‘Man, dang that’s supposed to be us,’” said Stephens, a senior. “It still stings. Fortunately, we got another opportunity to compete and [keep] playing basketball during the CBI tournament.”
The consolation for not securing the auto-bid to the NCAA tourney is meriting a spot in the National Invitation Tournament, but that call never came.
“We had a great season, [I] thought we were going to get an NIT, my parents asking me whether we were going to the NIT, I was like, ‘NIT, NIT, NIT,’” he said in anticipation.
The CBI represents a chance for Stephens and five seniors to partake in one final hurrah as one of 116 teams in the country to play postseason basketball.
Stephens, who initially began his collegiate career playing at Tallahassee Community College, about 250 miles up the road from Ocean Center, where the five-day, 16-team field commences, has ties to teams.
“After seeing some of the teams that are down there, two of my [Junior College] coaches are going to be down there, so I’m excited to see them,” he said. “One of my former JUCO teammates, [senior] Yahel Hill, is at Cleveland State. I’m going to have a chance to see him. It should be fun, to get to compete for four games hopefully.”
On top of that, Stephens and team will have the unique opportunity to suit up for the Sycamores (22-12) to cap the team’s most successful season in nine years playing alongside the Atlantic Ocean.
“The weather, Terre Haute man, Terre Haute weather is wishy-washy,” he said. “One day you might get sunny, the next day it might snow. At least down in the south, you might get a little bit of that Florida sunshine, so we are looking forward to that.”
Then there’s the chance to continue developing camaraderie on the team.
After Arch Madness, senior Trenton Gibson, Hobbs and Stephens stuck around the Wabash Valley during Spring Break, grabbed clubs and hit Hulman Links to golf nine holes.
“One of my favorite times being around Kailex is when he comes out and plays golf with us,” Gibson said. “He’s not very good, but he’s so fun to be around.”
Gibson, who lauded Stephens’ short game, said the guys discussed sticking around in the Sunshine State if they take care of business on the court.
“We said if we win the tournament, we want to stay an extra day and get on the golf course,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.