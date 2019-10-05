Indiana State’s bye week was ruined with the bad news that quarterback Ryan Boyle was lost for the season with an ACL tear.
Kurtis Wilderman led the Sycamores to a 16-6 win over Eastern Illinois after Boyle’s early departure, but ISU coach Curt Mallory thought a new direction was necessary for the offense during game prep for South Dakota this week.
Enter junior college transfer quarterback Gunnar See.
The Jefferson City, Mo. native made his first ISU appearance in the Sycamores’ Missouri Valley Football Conference opener on Saturday at the DakotaDome — a daunting task.
It was always going to be a challenge to break in a new signal-caller in a road conference game – especially against the potent attack the Coyotes possess. The Sycamores weren’t up to the task in the scoring or stopping departments as South Dakota triumphed 38-0.
While ISU broke the lid on a new quarterback, the Sycamores had no answer for the brilliance of South Dakota senior quarterback Austin Simmons. Simmons threw for 210 yards and a touchdown pass, but ravaged ISU on the ground. Simmons rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 15.3 yards per carry.
It was one of many things that had ISU disappointed in the wake of a humbling defeat.
“We had opportunities on third down [offensively] and we just didn’t run the ball,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “We didn’t tackle well, especially in space. They had a few runs that should have be a big gain, but went for touchdowns. That’s inexcusable.”
See had a statistically productive debut. He completed 23 of 38 passes for 239 yards and one interceptions. At one point, the 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore completed six consecutive passes after shaking off early rust.
The decision to start See was made early in the week, but Mallory didn’t want the decision to be made public.
“We felt like Gunnar could operate some of the things that we wanted to continue to do offensively. Kurtis has been a capable backup, and we’re going to need them both, but we felt like we had go with Gunnar,” Mallory said. “We can build on it. He’s a quick learner. We didn’t have him through camp with a muscle stain and I anticipate he’ll get better.”
See – who played at Fort Scott Community College in 2018 – was obviously not happy with the outcome of the game, but felt there were things to build on.
“I have to be better. I felt like at times I did OK, but there were some throws I didn’t make that led to drives not getting finished,” See said. “We proved we can move the ball, we just have to finish drives.”
The script from ISU’s first four games of the season was flipped and it was ISU’s heretofore productive running game that let the offense down. ISU ran for just 40 yards, averaging a putrid 1.2 yards per carry.
ISU was missing Peterson Kerlegrand, but with Titus McCoy, Chris Childers and Nick Sims in the backfield? There was proven talent available to run the ball better.
“They did a nice job of penetrating. We weren’t able to find the creases like we had been able to and it hurt us,” said Mallory on the running woes.
Even if ISU’s offense had been productive? It was going to have a hard time keeping up with the Simmons onslaught.
While Simmons’ pass production – South Dakota was the top passing team in the MVFC entering the game - was disappointing, it wasn’t unexpected. The body blow delivered to ISU was how easy the Coyotes were able to move the ball on the ground, even apart from Simmons. Kai Henry also rushed for 101 yards and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. Overall, the Coyotes rushed for 312 yards, 136 more than any other ISU opponent had managed so far this season.
That run game caught the Sycamores off-guard from jump. The Coyotes gained 42 yards on six runs to start the game and get into ISU territory. South Dakota only threw once in a 10-play, 75-yard opening scoring series capped by Simmons’ 4-yard touchdown scamper.
“We were a little surprised [South Dakota ran the ball], but we should have stuck with our keys and we didn’t do a good job getting into their offensive line and getting a hold on their running backs,” said ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith, who was held to a season-low five tackles.
Late in the first quarter, ISU got caught out by the run again. On 3rd-and-9 from the ISU 42, South Dakota loaded three receivers on the left side. The Coyotes ran Kai Henry off right tackle and he beat the lone ISU defender on the right side for a 42-yard touchdown run.
Simmons struck again on the third play of the second quarter. Running behind Henry up the middle, Simmons cut right, and eluded the Sycamores’ tacklers en route to a 37-yard touchdown and a 21-0 South Dakota advantage.
Though See got better as the half progressed, the Sycamores never threatened to score. The closest ISU got to the end zone in the first half was the South Dakota 28-yard line before a fumble by See negated the field position. South Dakota led 24-0 at halftime.
ISU’s lone second-half chance to get back in the contest was squandered midway through the third quarter when the Sycamores got to the USD 32-yard line. Eventually forced into 3rd-and-13, ISU threw a five-yard out route to Rontrez Morgan. On 4th-and-8? ISU only managed a 4-yard reception by Dante Hendrix.
Once South Dakota (2-3, 1-0) got the ball? It didn’t look back. A 29-yard touchdown catch by Drew Greenhaw made it 31-0 and the Coyotes’ exclamation point was provided late in the third quarter when Simmons ran 44 yards for his third TD run.
“We knew going in he was a great player, but we didn’t execute properly and let him beat us with his arm and his legs. He hurt us,” Griffith said on Simmons.
Left tackle Mason Flechler injured his right ankle and was in a boot after the game. Flechler was the only Sycamore with an obvious injury in the contest who didn't return to action.
ISU (2-3, 0-1) returns for a two-game homestand. Western Illinois visits for Homecoming at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
