ISU is 24 months and one week removed from coach Josh Schertz stepping into the fold.
Following the end of a bounce-back year on Monday, the coaching staff is shuffling through a season that has become rampant with the transfer portal.
It has become an invaluable tool for maintaining relevance in college hoops.
Schertz likens that process of landing his first NCAA Division I gig at university with a decorated history in the Missouri Valley Conference to securing the right piece for the program in the portal.
This portal period began the day after Selection Sunday, on March 13, and is open until May 11. Undergraduates and graduates can enter at any time during that period but must make their decision by the deadline.
Schertz’s path to Terre Haute became the safe choice because of his intangibles, this sort of mesh is precisely what he envisions with transfers joining the Sycamore program.
“In the portal, a lot of times, it’s not the talent you miss on, it’s the character piece,” Schertz, who is 34-33 in two years with ISU, said. “[It’s] like speed dating to marriages. With high school kids, you usually recruit them for a year or more and you get to know them really well, their parents. They come to campus, there’s repertoire. You get to dive in with them. With the portal, it’s like you are speed dating to marry.
“I told this to [director of athletics] Sherard [Clinkscales] when he hired me, the press conferences, the wedding day is filled with hope and all this is going to be perfect. It’s going to be the greatest union of all time and then the marriage comes.
“When I got hired, I was like, ‘I’m definitely not going to win the wedding day, the press conference. But I’ll be really good at the commitment part, the day-to-day marriage.’”
Last year, Schertz hedged his bets by grabbing a quartet of familiar faces in the portal.
Schertz acquired a recruit he’d coached before, Courvoisier McCauley, and a pair from opposing benches, junior Jayson Kent (Bradley) and Trenton Gibson (Tusculum in Division II).
The only extensive vetting came from bringing in Cade McKnight, who was a sixth-year graduate transfer from Truman State in Division II.
Junior Masen Miller was a walk-on transfer from Truman State, too.
Casting a wider net this spring could materialize ahead of Year 3.
According to On3.com, 605 players had entered the portal on Friday and 15 had committed to new schools.
Fresh off a doubled win total, being in contention in the MVC and one of three schools in the postseason from the conference, Indiana State will likely generate more of a buzz.
Schertz outlined the process on March 14 as his squad was getting set to play in the College Basketball Invitational.
With six seniors exiting, ISU had two open scholarship spots with an incoming freshman class of four, his largest. On Friday, sophomore Cameron Crawford and senior Zach Hobbs entered the portal. Hobbs averaged less than 10 minutes this year and Crawford redshirted his sophomore year.
“We know we are going to have at least two,” Schertz said. “With the ability to have more than that depending on guys with what they want to do. Even before the portal, there’s always attrition. Very rarely, do you have a year where there is no attrition for players and everybody returns, whether guys want more playing time, guys want to go closer to home, or that guy’s not a good fit for your program. There are a variety of reasons both ways that can lead to somebody not coming back.”
This week Schertz said he sought clarity through one-on-ones with players.
Schertz said coaches have the flexibility to move a player if he is not a great fit for the program, which is often overlooked by fanbases.
“We’ve got a huge board, a list with guys on it,” he said of his list of nearly 40. “We are going through that list and doing our research. I think for us, you are trying to thread a needle because I think where we are as a program, we got to get guys who can compete at a championship level in the Missouri Valley.”
“Well, that’s a small pool of players,” he added. “They [have] got to also fit our culture, which that thins it out even more. They [have] got to believe in what we are doing. They also [have] got to be willing to play in a system like this where you are not a ball-dominant guy and you have to share. It’s more egalitarian. There [are] a lot of boxes guys have to check for us.”
The steps are an initial prospect list, early research by an assistant on players in the portal, reaching out, a deeper dive into research, Zoom call.
This video call is a 45-minute period for Schertz to pack in details about the campus, facility, playing style and program culture.
Three to five in person visits typically happen for candidates still in the running.
Before this step, Schertz will do an extensive dive into film. He said he will watch 300-400 offensive clips and 200 defensive reels. He will do more research, and assistants will do background checks.
Schertz said most of the recruits that have already committed were hellbent on returning home to play.
Schertz was adamant that transparency from both parties and diligent research from him and his staff is paramount.
The vision from both sides needs to align.
“You sign this kid out of the portal, he averaged 15 points a game, he did this and this and this, hoopla is going to be great and then you get into it and the kid is not the right fit,” he said. “That’s where you miss in the portal more.”
There should be more finish in the sea for Schertz, the potential for a haul is there.
