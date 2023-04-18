Josh Schertz’s coaching philosophy subscribes to the notion that games aren’t won in last-second situations, they are lost.
There were several instances of this in this past men’s basketball March Madness.
The Indiana State men's basketball team experienced that in self-inflicted losses in Arch Madness in the semifinal against Bradley, vs. Drake in Des Moines, Iowa, and in Nashville, Tenn., against Belmont.
This trio of defeats directly influenced ISU's regular season and postseason Missouri Valley Conference title pursuits.
Along that same line, Schertz is constructing a roster that indirectly reinforces this mantra.
On Tuesday, he shared insight given to him his first year as a coach at Lincoln Memorial.
“You never get fired for missing on good players,” he said. “You get fired for taking bad players.”
With the 10 scholarship players this regime has stockpiled, there’s an understanding that ISU is in a good spot, amid the eloping talent at other MVC programs.
“We have 10 really good players that we are really excited about, fit us schematically, fit us culturally,” Schertz said. “But we want to make sure. Teams are very fragile. If you get it wrong, and I mean more wrong in terms [of] the cultural sense, that can really be debilitating."
"We want to make sure we are being really prudent in getting guys that fit and guys that I want to coach," he added. "Building a team is like putting a puzzle together, if you can get two pieces that are really good pieces but they’re the same, they can actually get in each other’s way and make each other worse.”
Schertz reiterated, at this juncture, culture is just as important to this picture as talent.
It’s a patient stance in a terrain full of proverbial landmines.
Until May 11, current Sycamores can decide to leave by entering the protal.
Then, recruitment continues until the start of the season, and in a setting where the NCAA isn’t cracking down, there are instances of players putting pen to paper for schools, but Schertz said until the summer semester enrollment kicks in players are still being poached in the portal.
“The coaches piece with the tampering, I do think, even if a transfer does sign there’s got to be some [guarantee] to that,” Schertz said. “At the end of the day just like a [National Letter of Intent], you are supposed to sign and that binds you to that school. You are not supposed to talk to anybody from any other institution. [It] is illegal to talk to anyone from another NLI. It should be the same thing with the transfers.”
There have been a couple of dead periods that have slowed the process.
“I think people get impatient and I get that,” he said. “In terms of wanting [to know] why we are taking so long to get commitments, but I would say this. ‘When the portal opened you are doing Zooms, you are doing research, tracking guys, trying to get involved. It’s very fluid. There [were] two long dead periods.”
Schertz said he brought three recruits on campus recently and a few more are en route to Terre Haute this weekend.
Before this latest batch, Schertz said during his tenure, the staff's batting .866 (13 of 15) in recruitment from student-athlete visits. The two pickups from the transfer portal this year, juniors Isaiah Swope and Aaron Gray, visited ISU first and verbally committed on the spot, Schertz said.
At this stage, he said several prospects are in the range of two to four different school visits.
Schertz said there are a handful of athletes that have ISU on their final list of three programs.
He said his recruiting stems from “organic pressure,” which is devoid of a deadline. The program isn’t settling, there’s no trace of panic, he said.
“I think there will be more clarity [in] the next 10-14 days relative to where we are with those three scholarships,” he said. “Some of these guys that we’ve had in, a couple guys this weekend, we are the third visit of three.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.