Indiana State connected on six home runs in support of strong starts from Connor Fenlong and Lane Miller as the Sycamores swept UIC in the series finale doubleheader at Curtis Granderson Stadium on Sunday, 13-7 and 10-1.
Indiana State (14-12, 5-1 MVC) rebounded from Friday’s loss to the Flames to record its second MVC series win of the season. The Sunday sweep over UIC (10-13, 1-5 MVC) marked the third consecutive season ISU won its first two conference series dating back to 2021.
Coach Mitch Hannahs hit a coaching milestone on Sunday afternoon as the Sycamore skipper picked up his 100th career MVC coaching win following the sweep. Hannahs moved to 100-76-1 all-time in MVC play to become the fifth active conference coach to reach 100 career wins. He also became the fourth MVC coach in conference history to have at least 100 wins and an above .500 record in conference play after hitting the win milestone.
Mike Sears highlighted the Sycamores at the plate with his second two-homer game of the season in the opener. Randal Diaz added his second home run of the weekend, while Miguel Rivera, Adam Pottinger, and Keegan Watson also went deep on Sunday afternoon as the Sycamores exploded for 23 runs and 31 hits over the two games.
Fenlong recorded his team-leading third win of the year on the mound in Sunday’s opener. Miller added his second win of the week after going eight innings and surrendering just three hits in the series finale against the Flames.
I I I
In other college baseball action Sunday:
Rose-Hulman wins two in dramatic fashion
- -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology stayed perfect in HCAC play with a doubleheader sweep of Mount St. Joseph to complete the three-game sweep. The Fightin’ Engineers won the first game 10-8 and the second game 10-9 on a pair of walk-offs by Dalton Busboom and Mason Rasmussen.
Rose-Hulman improved to 13-6 on the season and 5-0 in HCAC play which puts them alone in first place, while Mount St. Joseph dropped to 12-8 and 2-4 in the HCAC. The Fightin’ Engineers will return to the field Friday night as they visit Hanover College for their first road game since February 28 at Emory.
Softball
Engineers drop two
- -- At Lousiville, Ky., Spalding University relied on timely offense to pick up a 3-1 and 11-3 doubleheader sweep over the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology softball team on Sunday afternoon.
Spalding improved to 11-7 on the season, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 6-10. The Fightin’ Engineers return to action on Saturday with a home doubleheader against Manchester University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.