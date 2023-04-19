Indiana State and Butler softball had eight walks each in Wednesday's non-conference tilt 85 miles east on Interstate 70.
In the final inning, trailing 9-8, full-count walks by senior Kaylee Barrett and junior second baseman Abi Chipps sparked an ISU (22-21) rally.
Junior Danielle Henning doubled for the go-ahead runs and junior Isabella Henning notched a hit to tack on another run.
In the bottom of the frame, ISU relief pitcher Lauren Sackett walked a pair and hit a batter to load the bases with one away.
She then forced a pop up and ground out to secure the 11-9 come-from-behind win.
Sackett (5-7) went 2 1/3 innings with no hits and no earned runs. That was the calming effect from the circle ISU needed after the three previous hurlers allowed nine earned runs and a dozen hits.
ISU got clutch hits from junior shortstop Kennedy Shade to outslug Butler. She finished 3 for 4 with a walk, five RBI, a three-run homer and a run.
Trailing 6-4 in the top of the fourth inning, ISU strung together four walks in five at-bats to plate two runners. Chipps and senior center fielder Olivia Patton started the flow.
A two-run single by Shade notched an 8-6 lead to answer Butler's four-run sequence the previous half inning.
In the first inning, Shade had a blast as the backup cleanup hitter.
With two away, junior first baseman Isabella Henning walked on a full count and senior catcher Annie Tokarek singled to left field.
Then, Shade pummeled the ball over the right field fence on a 2-0 count for the early 3-0 lead.
The Bulldogs rebounded by ripping back-to-back leadoff cracks that sprung a run in the first and second innings.
Henning jump started the third frame with a solo homer over the right wall for a 4-2 advantage.
The Dogs got a runner on base to open a third straight inning and junior Monique Hoosen drove a two-run shot to knot the game.
Junior pitcher Lyndsi Adamson came in to relieve sophomore starter Cassi Newbanks.
She walked four batters and gave up two runs in the frame, including sophomore pinch runner Kaylee Gross snagging home on a steal.
Adamson got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to close the inning.
ISU is scheduled to begin a three-game series Friday with Murray State at Price Field.
