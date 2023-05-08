Indiana State’s Zach Davidson became the third Sycamore to earn Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Week honors in 2023 as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Davidson earns the honor for the games played over the week of May 1-7, joining teammates Matt Jachec (Apr. 10) and Connor Fenlong (Apr. 24). His award also marks the first time ISU has had three different pitchers claim the conference’s weekly honor in the same season since 2018 when Ethan Larrison (Feb. 26), Triston Polley (Apr. 16), and Tyler Ward (Apr. 23) received the recognition.
The Hartsburg, Mo. native had a night to remember in the Sycamores’ extra-inning win over Illinois at Bob Warn Field on Tuesday night. The left-hander went 3.1 innings allowing one hit and striking out eight in a dominant showing as ISU completed the season sweep against the Illini.
Davidson entered the game with two outs in the top of the 10th inning with the Sycamores trailing the Fighting Illini. After allowing a single, Davidson struck out the next Illinois hitter to limit the damage in the frame.
After ISU rallied to tie the game up in the bottom of the 10th, Davidson returned to the mound in the 11th and put his mark on history with an immaculate inning against the Illinois lineup. The junior left-hander utilized nine fastballs in striking out the side to send ISU back to the dugout.
Davidson followed up with two more strikeouts in both the 12th and 13th innings on his way to recording the win.
The Sycamore left-hander struck out eight of the 11 batters he faced to give him an incredible 21.6 K/9 inning ratio. His eight strikeouts in relief are the most by a Sycamore reliever in 2023.
For the game, Davidson combined with Brennyn Cutts, Cameron Holycross, Jared Spencer, and Simon Gregersen to record 23 strikeouts.
