South Dakota State’s football team – ranked third in FCS – doesn’t need assistance to beat any of its opponents. Indiana State was there to give the Jackrabbits a helping hand anyway on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Sycamores had four first half turnovers, special teams miscues, and the inability to demonstrate any defensive consistency against SDSU’s potent offense.
The result was a 28-point second quarter for the Jackrabbits. The Sycamores couldn’t dig their way out of their hole and fell 42-23 in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game in front of 4,642.
“Everybody has a part of it. You can talk about the four turnovers in the first half, but baloney on that. It's all three phases and everyone has a hand on it," Mallory said.
ISU’s problems seem to be a moving target from week-to-week. ISU lost three fumbles on Saturday, they had lost fewer than one per game entering Saturday’s game. ISU had the best pass defense in the league entering the game, but the Jacks had 274 passing yards, 111 more than ISU’s season average.
“The only thing that surprised me a bit was our ability to throw the ball," said SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier when asked about ISU's team. "I think they're a good football team with good athletes who do a good job of coaching. We just had some big plays in the game and they didn't."
SDSU’s three-headed monster combination of quarterback J’Bore Gibbs, running back Pierre Strong and wide receiver Cade Johnson were all factors. Gibbs threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Strong rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson had seven catches for 134 yards and one touchdown.
Trouble was brewing from the beginning for the Sycamores, but trouble brewed for both teams in an odd first quarter that saw fortunes for both teams vary widely.
SDSU (7-1, 3-0) scored on its first series. ISU stopped the Jacks for negative or no gain four times out of eight plays, but SDSU thrives on big plays and that’s what it got. Two gains over 20 yards eventually led to a 3-yard touchdown catch by SDSU tight end Kallan Hart.
Disaster struck on the first ISU play from scrimmage as quarterback Kurtis Wilderman was sacked and fumbled the ball away. SDSU got the ball at the 10, but wasted it as Chase Vinatieri clanked a short field goal off the right upright.
That seemed to be a tonic for the Sycamores, who drove 68 yards in eight plays, but ISU couldn’t handle prosperity. Chris Childers fumbled the ball away at the SDSU 9.
Momentum swung back to ISU when Keawvis Cummings intercepted a tipped ball at the SDSU 28. Wilderman found Matae Thomas on the first play from scrimmage for a 28-yard yard touchdown, one in which Thomas made the catch fully-extended.
The deadlock was maintained into the second quarter, but it didn’t last long.
On SDSU’s first series in the quarter, Strong gained 33 yards on the ground and then Gibbs threw passes of 22 and 23 yards to Jaxon Janke, the last was a touchdown pass to make it 14-7.
Then the Sycamores fell apart. Peterson Kerlegrand fumbled on ISU’s first play at the SDSU 25. The Jacks scored on their first play, a 25-yard Cade Johnson touchdown, to make it 21-7.
"They have a good offense and they managed the opportunities they were given," Cummings said.
After ISU (3-4, 1-2) went three-and-out, SDSU got the ball at midfield. ISU was luckless on the series, partly by its own hand, partly by fate. A pair of 19-yard gains, a pass interference penalty, and a snap infraction by SDSU on what was a fumble recovered by the Sycamores, all conspired and led to a 7-yard Strong TD run. The Jacks had scored 21 points in the span of 4 minutes, 20 seconds of game time in building its 28-10 lead.
It would get worse. Before halftime, ISU called timeouts to force SDSU to punt so ISU could get the ball back with 1:02 left.
However, a cascading series of events blew up in the Sycamores’ face. ISU went three-and-out and only took 24 seconds off the clock. Then, punter Travis Reiner shanked an 18-yard punt out of bounds, giving SDSU the ball at midfield with 38 seconds left.
“We called a timeout with the thought of doing something. We had two-minute ready, but depending on where it was on the field, we would have made a decision," said Stiegelmeier on whether SDSU would have taken a knee with a better punt and less favorable field position.
Gibbs completed passes of 30 and 19 yards to put the Jacks at the ISU 1 and Gibbs finished the series, and any realistic chance the Sycamores had of winning, with a 1-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left to put the Jacks up 35-10.
“Our punting was consistent — then we shank one. Our long snaps were consistent — then we have a low one. We have an opportunity to make some plays in the first half. They took advantage of their opportunities to make plays. We have to take advantage of our opportunities. That's the bottom line," Mallory said.
ISU offered more resistance in the second half, but matters were already decided on the scoreboard by then. A highlight was at 14-yard touchdown pass by kicker Jerry Nunez to Zach Larkin on a fake field goal, but it was a curio in an otherwise disappointing day.
ISU next plays at Illinois State. With five games left, the Sycamores would likely have to win all of them to have a realistic shot at the FCS playoffs.
"We can't get ahead of ourselves. We have to focus on our opponent and executing our gameplan," Wilderman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.