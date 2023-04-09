Adam Pottinger connected on the go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth inning and Jared Spencer shut the door on Illinois State in the top of the ninth as Indiana State completed the three-game sweep of the Redbirds at Bob Warn Field with the 4-3 win.
Indiana State (18-12, 8-1 MVC) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning on a rally With Luis Hernandez (single), Miguel Rivera (walk), and Keegan Watson (fielder’s choice) all reaching with one out to load the bases, Illinois State (10-16, 2-7 MVC) brought the infield in to cut off the potential go-ahead run.
Pottinger connected on the first offering from Redbird reliever Tyrelle Chadwick (1-3) driving a hard grounder past a diving Adrian Flores at first base and the ball skipped into right field scoring pinch-runner Joe Kido to give the Sycamores the 4-3 lead.
Jared Spencer (S, 3) took over the mound in the top of the ninth and struck out the side to shut down the Redbirds for his third save of the season.
The Sycamore win continued an impressive start to the 2023 season for Indiana State as ISU picked up their third conference series win. Their 8-1 MVC record through the first three weekends is ISU’s best start to conference play since 1998 when the Sycamores opened with a 12-1 mark in conference competition.
ISU’s series win over the Redbirds also marked the first time since 2012 and just the third time in program history the Sycamores have won their first three conference series (2023, 2012, and 1998).
Cameron Holycross (3-0) was effective in relief in picking up his second win of the week as the redshirt junior right-hander went three scoreless innings. The ISU defense recorded a pair of double plays in both the sixth and seventh innings, while Holycross struck out the final two batters he faced to lower his season ERA to 0.40 over seven appearances.
Diaz was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate with a pair of doubles and two RBI to lead the Indiana State offense on the day. Urdaneta also doubled as the Sycamores connected on nine hits in the win.
Lane Miller went into the sixth inning in his third start of the season in taking the no-decision. Miller surrendered five hits and three runs while walking one and striking out two. Holycross took over in the sixth and gave up two hits while walking one and striking out four.
Luke Lawrence was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Illinois State, while Daniel Pacella added a multi-hit game for the Redbirds in the loss.
Chadwell took the loss after going 1/3 of an inning allowing three hits and one run in relief of starter Jayson Hibbard. Hibbard went 7.0 innings in the start allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four.
