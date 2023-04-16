Jorge Pereira’s pinch-hit two-run single capped a 3-run eighth inning for Indiana State and Jared Spencer shut the door on Belmont in the ninth inning as the Sycamores completed the series sweep over the Bruins 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park.
Indiana State (22-12, 11-1 MVC) ran its winning streak to 10 consecutive games with the win and swept its third MVC series of 2023 against Belmont (19-18, 5-7 MVC). The Sycamores’ double-digit winning streak is the program’s longest since the 2014 season when ISU won 12 consecutive contests from February 15 to March 10.
Leading 2-1 heading into the top of the eighth inning in a tight contest, the Sycamores loaded the bases with no outs. Keegan Watson was hit by a pitch to open the inning, while Parker Stinson drew a walk and Josue Urdaneta singled to put three on with the top of the Sycamore lineup due up. After a strikeout, Randal Diaz’s bat clipped the Belmont catcher’s glove for a catcher’s interference call bringing home Watson to make it a 3-1 game.
Jorge Pereira entered as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded and the freshman worked a 1-2 count off Belmont reliever Ethan Harden. On the fourth pitch of the at-bat, Pereira turned on the offering and sent a sharp single back up the middle scoring Stinson and Urdaneta and giving ISU the 5-1 lead with six outs to play.
Cameron Holycross pitched an effective 12/3 innings of relief, getting the inning-ending strikeout in the bottom of the seventh inning and going 1-2-3 in the eighth. However, the Sycamore right-hander was tagged by Jeff Clarke’s two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth as Belmont attempted to mount a comeback.
Jared Spencer (S, 5) entered the game following the home run and surrendered a single before retiring the final two batters of the game to close out his second save of the weekend.
Lane Miller (3-0) went 61/3 innings in his fourth start of the season. The redshirt senior right-hander allowed three hits and an unearned run while walking four and striking out five to continue his storybook season.
Urdaneta paced the Sycamores with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two runs scored, while Diaz doubled twice in the win.
Jordan Zuger (2-4) took the loss for Belmont after allowing six hits and two runs over 4 innings in the start. Will Pryor was effective in relief going 3 innings and allowed an unearned run while striking out five.
Indiana State remains in Nashville as the Sycamore take on No. 4 Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Hawkins Field. The game will be streamed live on SECN+ and 105.5 The Legend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.