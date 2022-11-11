Any questions about the strength of the Indiana State Sycamores’ defense could be put to rest Saturday in Hulman Center.
ISU plays host to Ball State at 2 p.m. This men’s basketball matchup features two longtime in-state rivals with 1-0 records.
The Sycamores beat the Green Bay 80-53 in ISU’s regular-season opener Monday in Hulman Center. The Ball State Cardinals routed NCAA Division III Earlham that same night 109-39.
Of course, Ball State was playing a lower-division opponent, but the Cardinals’ ability to score that many points got ISU Coach Josh Schertz’s attention. Six Ball State players scored in double figures against Earlham, including junior guard DeMarius Jacobs with 19 points, as well as three reserves.
“The thing that stands how is how fast they want to play,” Schertz said before his Sycamores practiced Friday afternoon.
Ball State is playing under new head coach Michael Lewis, a former Indiana Hoosier guard and longtime assistant coach at seven different colleges, including Eastern Illinois, Butler and most recently Nebraska and UCLA.
He’s taken over a team that averaged 74.3 points per game last season, fifth-best in the Mid-American Conference as Ball State finished 14-17 overall. That included a 97-75 victory over the Sycamores.
ISU is coming off an 11-20 record in Schertz’s first season, when the Sycamores’ defense ranked ninth in the Missouri Valley Conference, yielding 71.9 points per game.
The Sycamores gave up just 53 points to Green Bay in the opener, but the Cardinals will likely pose a heavier offensive threat.
Sustained defensive is just one area of improvement the Sycamores need in this season. “When you lose 20 games, everything’s a soft spot,” Schertz said Friday. “We’ve got to play better at both ends of the floor.” Most notably, they’ll need sharper free-throw shooting, more second-chance baskets, fewer personal fouls and fewer turnovers, he added.
Six of ISU’s top scorers return from last season, along with seven newcomers. DePaul transfer Courvoisier McCauley, a 6-foot-5 guard, led ISU with 23 points against Green Bay, while 6-4 guard Trenton Gibson, a Tusculum transfer, added 18. That duo also combined for 21 of the Sycamores’ 36 rebounds.
Three players who were out of Monday’s game will be in uniform this afternoon, Schertz said. They include 6-9 forward Cade McKnight, a Truman State transfer; 6-10 freshman center Robbie Avila; and 5-10 freshman guard Rob Martin. “So that’s the first time we’ve had that,” Schertz said.
Also, Schertz said Friday he’s slated three to sit out games this season as redshirts — 6-5 guard Cam Crawford, 5-11 guard Jaden Schertz and 6-6 guard Isaac Holmes.
Thirteen ISU players will be in uniform Saturday, though. They continue a series against Ball State dating back to 1919. ISU leads the series 73-63 and the home teams have won 93 times.
“There’s a lot of history and tradition between the two schools,” Schertz said.
