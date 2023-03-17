Indiana State on Saturday morning will face a South Carolina Upstate club still in its infancy.
USC began competing in Division I in 2008 in the Atlantic Sun, before moving to the Big South in 2019.
After an inaugural 6-26, 1-15 record in the league, the Spartans (16-15, 10-8) rebounded as a relatively freshly minted program.
The Spartans boast five postseason appearances from 2012-22 in CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament and The Basketball Classic. They advanced from the first round three times with wins over Kent State, James Madison and Appalachian State, who they topped last year.
The team hasn’t booked passage to the National Invitation Tournament or Big Dance in its early history.
“We are excited to be in postseason play two years in a row,” USC fifth-year coach Dave Dickerson said. “Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited and our university is excited for us. It’s a good deal for us.”
The building blocks start with sophomore Jordan Gainey, who averages 15.1 points and 2.4 assists. Sophomore Trae Broadnax and freshman Justin lead a potent backcourt. They average 11.1 and 10.7 points, respectively.
“Those three guys have scored the ball for us consistently this year,” he said. “If one is having a bad game, the other two pick those things up. Their play, size and athleticism have been really good for us, as well on the defensive end.”
Spurred by these underclassmen, they earned a piece of a fourth-place tie in the league and fell to the league champ by four in the conference tourney on March 4.
“When you are in a conference like the Big South, it’s a one-bid league, everyone’s goal is to get to the NCAA Tournament, right,” he said. “Our guys were disappointed after the [UNC- Asheville] game, losing in the semifinals, on the last possession of the game.”
The team took off four days after the loss during Spring Break before returning to Spartanburg with a renewed vigor.
“We came back to campus with an intensity that I haven’t seen this with team, all year,” he said. “That showed me that they were excited to get back on the floor.”
- Dickerson on ISU --
- Coaches around the region and nation are taking note of the ISU’s high-octane offense.
ISU is averaging 79.4 points which is 24th in the nation and 20th in field goal percentage at 48.2.
“I know they are a really good offensive team,” Dickerson said. “Which makes them a really good team. Their offense is probably in the top five or top 10 in college basketball.”
The balance across the board as passers and scorers, specifically in the starting five, isn’t overlooked by USC Upstate.
“Their starters are good, [sophomore] Julian Larry and [senior] Cooper [Neese] and [senior Courvoisier McCauley] and it seems as though [senior] Cameron [Henry] may be the most important player for them,” he said. “And the freshman big kid [Robbie Avila], we haven’t seen a player like that in the Big South.”
All four average double-digits, they topped 90 points twice in the Missouri Valley Conference tourney, predicated on off-ball movement and tempo.
“The thing that I like about them is they are a really good passing team and a really good shooting team,” he said. “Whenever you have a team that can and pass it, shoot it, always keeps you in rotation.”
Lead guard Larry is averaging 3.4 assists, which isn’t lost on Dickerson.
The Spartans played the likes of Duke, Clemson, South Carolina and Florida State in the non-conference slate this year and he likened the underclassman to the talent of that ilk.
“I haven’t seen Julian Larry in person, but his speed and basketball IQ [are] Power 5-like,” he said.
ISU and USC Upstate meet at 11 a.m. in the opening game of the 16-team College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida. ISU is the tourney’s No. 1 seed, while USC Upstate is the No. 16 seed.
