DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Dayton musings (and some ISU football too)

I don't know about you, but I kind of liked that.
Indiana State men's basketball went into the belly of the beast, otherwise known as UD Arena, and nearly walked away with a victory. Dayton held on for an 86-81 victory, but it was hard-earned.
Some of the things to like are obvious looking at the box score.
ISU took care of the ball. There were 12 turnovers, several via offensive fouls, not necessarily sloppy ball-handling.
ISU outrebounded Dayton 39-34, despite the presence of almighty Obi Toppin, who had 12 of the Flyers' 34 boards. Dayton only had nine second-chance points — though as Greg Lansing pointed out after the game, some of those points were impactful.
ISU marched to the free throw line, at least by the standards of a typical road game. The Sycamores shot 27 free throws. Tyreke Key was primarily responsible with his second half assault on the basket, but Christian Williams and Jake LaRavia were also impactful in this regard.
These are the box scores things anyone can read. Here's what I liked outside of the stats.
• ISU had a consistency of effort and pace throughout the game. Apart from maybe the start of the second half, I never felt like ISU was relying on a hot streak or a Dayton cold streak to stay in the game. The Sycamores played at same speed for most of the game and never seemed to be in a rush. This is encouraging.
• Jordan Barnes took what he was given and valued his point guard role as much as his shooting role. Barnes never forced a shot in the game and he told me after the game he does not want to "settle" and just fire a 3-pointer when he feels things bogged down. He wants to work through it.
In the first half? He only attempted one 3-point shot period, choosing instead to either dish or take advantage of Dayton's desire to crowd the perimeter to dribble underneath the defense for mid-range shots.
When Key became dominant in the second half? Then, and only then, did Barnes start firing away from long-range. This was the Barnes we all came to know and love for the majority of his ISU career. But ...
• It wasn't just Barnes. I was very impressed that ISU stayed disciplined and didn't get perimeter shot happy. The Sycamores attacked the basket, scoring 34 points in the paint, and of course, the 27 free throw attempts. ISU was guilty of tossing up some hopeful prayers, especially when Toppin was in the vicinity, but I'd rather this team be in attack mode than passive shooting mode.
• There was not a moment when someone wasn't dictating the flow. Christian Williams to start. Then Jake LaRavia. Then Barnes. Then Tre Williams to start the second half. Then Tyreke Key. Then a little bit of everyone late in the contest. I never felt like there was a lull in production or energy, and, ISU wasn't leaning on one source for that production or energy. That's large.
Would a win have been the best outcome? Of course, but Saturday's contest gave far more encouraging than discouraging signals for the season to be.
Of course, the Sycamores need to demonstrate this night-to-night, not just in isolated pockets like it has in recent seasons, which is the core question of how good or bad the Sycamores will be this season, but this was a heck of a first impression.
Louisville will provide another supreme test next Wednesday, but Saturday's game showed there's no reason to fear the Sycamores won't be ready for another big moment.
Players
Note: In this space, we'll discuss some, but not all, players who played.
• Jake LaRavia (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals) — Put simply? The kid belongs.
I was curious about his debut most of all. LaRavia hasn't been able to practice as much as everyone else has due to some nagging injuries, but he's been a full-go lately and has looked good. But I've seen a lot of players look good in practice and then freeze when the lights came on for real.
Not so for LaRavia. He drained a layup shortly after entering and competed on the boards with verve. He jumped a pass at the top of Dayton's key and had a runout against Toppen. No matter. LaRavia went right at him for a power dunk. He didn't make it, but he drew a foul. Took some bravery to take on Toppen one-on-one and LaRavia didn't flinch.
LaRavia, along with Tre Williams, was also the primary defender on Toppen at times. Toppen got his, but it says a lot about the confidence the coaches have in both that they apportioned that responsibility to them.
The biggest compliment to LaRavia's play? He was on the floor with the game on the line and could be trusted in crunch time.
LaRavia said after the game he wasn't fazed by the atmosphere, comparing it to the Indiana All-Star Game, which made me chuckle a bit, because the stakes (nor the crowd enthusiasm) are nothing like what he faced on Saturday.
More likely, it was LaRavia being used to playing in the MIC week-to-week that had him nonplussed in his debut.
LaRavia likely made some new fans on Saturday. Rightfully so. He looked like the real deal.
• Tre Williams (6 points) — Williams' stats aren't as flashy, but he too had his moments, especially to start the second half.
Williams will not face another player like Toppin defensively. Missouri State's Tulio Da Silva is the only player who is remotely in Toppin's orbit - and if Toppin is the sun? Da Silva is Pluto. No disrespect to Da Silva intended. Toppin is that good.
That's what I love about this game and the Louisville game on Wednesday for the first-year players. They will not play a tougher combination of talent for the rest of the season. It can only do them good afterwards.
• Christian Williams (14 points, 8 rebounds) — I mentioned Williams a bit above, but I wanted to point out something Williams pointed out to me earlier this week.
He told me he never truly felt healthy last year after his hip surgery. He felt inhibited in what he could do physically. He said he finally feels himself and he feels he'll be able to show his true talents this season.
It appeared he was committed to do that right off the bat. He came out in attack mode. He picked his spots, but when he did? He did so with authority. There was no timidness or disappearing acts.
Observations
— ISU will see another NBA prospect, Justin Nwora, on Wednesday at Louisville. Nwora is formidable and the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.
As good as Nwora is? I can't believe Toppin is too much worse. If he's worse at all.
He was a force of nature. He can shoot just well enough to have to respect him on the perimeter. But you can't play tight on him because he'll just go right around you. Both Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia gave Toppin a bit of space up top.
He was credited with six dunks. He positions himself well for them. Dishing the ball to guards Jalen Crutcher or Rodney Chatman and then planting himself on the opposite side for an easy feed. Hard to stop.
Lansing and ISU's players both lamented some missed help, etc., but most of it was just Toppin being a freak of nature. Dayton's folks told me after the game that last year he didn't know how good he was. This year? He they said he does. Expect to see him in the NBA in the near future.
— The UD Arena experience was pretty cool. A sellout crowd of 13,407 was on-hand and it was a legitimate sellout.
It was the largest crowd ISU has played in front of since there was 17,222 at Assembly Hall for the 2017-18 opener, but that was announced attendance. It was no more than two-thirds full.
The atmosphere was a lot like playing at Wichita State, but Koch Arena only holds 10,500 or so. Trips to Butler, Notre Dame, TCU, Arkansas and Iowa have come in the 2010s, but either the arenas weren't the size of UD Arena or the turnout didn't match Saturday's crowd total.
So, by my reckoning, this was the largest "true" crowd ISU has played in front of since its last trip to Creighton in 2013 when attendance was 17,000-plus. Not sure there were truly 17K at that game either, so perhaps you have to go all the way back to UCLA in the 2012-13 opener.
Turnout at Louisville on Wednesday might top all of them.
— Jake Odum played in those games in 2013 and it was just like old times when he and official Bo Boroski squared up in the second half.
Odum didn't like a call Boroski did (or didn't) make and began talking from the sideline. Boroski heard what Odum said and made a point to stop play. He gestured to Odum to cease or face the music.
Boroski was more of an ISU regular when Odum was playing. He's moved on to the Big Ten, et al, so he isn't as regularly seen by the Sycamores anymore. That just added to the time warp vibe of it all.
It cracked me up. You can take the player off the floor, but you can't take the competitive spirit out of the player.
— Since I didn't make the football trip, there won't be a football Down In The Valley this week, but what a difference having a passing game and Clayton Glasco back in the fold makes.
ISU lost at Northern Iowa 17-9, a far closer score than most thought, and a quantum leap from the typical nightmare scenario in-play at the UNI-Dome.
ISU has been terrible against the run in MVFC play, giving up 1.4 yards per carry more than any other MVFC team, but ISU held the Panthers to 2.8 yards per carry.
Looks like the "wildcats" formation bore fruit. Dominique Dafney had 80 rushing yards. Michael Haupert had 33 rushing yards.
Most encouraging offensively was that the passing game finally had some bite. Kurtis Wilderman was 15 of 25 for 220 yards, but took some shots downfield. Dante Hendrix had 5 catches for 135 yards, including a big one late that give ISU a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
Alas, a false start penalty took ISU off the 2-yard line and it didn't score.
As for Glasco? He had seven tackles and one for a loss. Combined with Jonas Griffith, the pair had 20 tackles overall.
We'll see what happens in the final two games, but maybe we've undersold the absence of Glasco for the majority of the MVFC season?
ISU has two winnable games left. Youngstown State at home next week and Missouri State on the road the following week. I should be at both with no basketball conflicts. (I am not going to Bimini.) Good to see some signs of encouragement on the football front.
— Elsewhere in the MVC, Evansville led by as much as 25 at home against Ball State, but held on for dear life to earn a 79-75 win. ISU will see Ball State (next Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse) before it sees UE. Tahjai Teague led the Cardinals with 20 points and 8 rebounds.
DeAndre Williams lived up to his hype with 26 points and 9 rebounds for the Aces.
Northern Iowa moved to 2-0 with a 64-54 win over Northern Illinois. Insert your UNI/NIU jokes here.
Valparaiso fell to 1-1 with an 81-70 loss at Saint Louis. The Billikens are an excellent team so that's not a bad loss for the Crusaders.
In Kissimmee, Fla., Southern Illinois fell to 2-1 with a 56-54 loss to Delaware.
So far? UNI, Drake, Evansville and Illinois State are all still unbeaten. SIU is 2-1. Bradley, Valpo and Loyola are 1-1. ISU and Missouri State are 0-1.
Wide variance of schedules played. Early days for all, so no reason to jump to any conclusions about any team.