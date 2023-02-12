The Indiana State women’s basketball team stuck close in Nashville for most of the game but ultimately succumbed to 21 miscues on Super Bowl Sunday.
Belmont won 81-69 to drop the Sycamores to 10-13, 5-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Senior Del’Janae Williams became the 29th player in program history to notch 1,000 career points. She had 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting.
Both team shot better than 50 percent from the field in the game, but turnovers loomed large for Indiana State. The Sycamores had 21 turnovers, which Belmont turned into 22 points on the other end. After trailing by double-digits in the second quarter, Indiana State got within one on multiple occasions in the third quarter but couldn’t find a go-ahead bucket, as the homestanding Bruins won their eighth straight game.
Freshman Bella Finnegan and senior Chelsea Cain also scored in double digits for ISU.
The Sycamores shot comparable to Belmont and outrebounded it, but went 10-for-18 from the foul line.
The Sycamores host Valparaiso on Friday and the University of Illinois-Chicago on Sunday at Hulman Center.
