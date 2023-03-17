Demoralizing doesn’t encompass the encumbering weight Trenton Gibson shouldered the day after Valentine’s Day in 2022.
The Indiana State Sycamores guard found out from non-family members through text and social media that his brother, 30-year-old Nick Manyo, passed away from COVID-19 complications, compounded by pneumonia.
He was initially hospitalized in December 2021.
“It was extremely distressing and unfortunate,” Susanne Gibson, their mom, wrote via text of how Gibson found out. “In my opinion, [it’s] truly disheartening to not allow [the] immediate family the decency to tell each other what happened. That action stole the moment for us to console our son with the loss of his brother.”
Nick was not vaccinated, she said.
During Nick’s hospitalization, the half-brothers, who Susanne and Gibson refer to as brothers, communicated a lot but Gibson only set foot in the hospital once in the middle of his season with Tusculum University hoops.
That’s when Gibson brought his brother an autographed Andre Rison jersey, a former Green Bay Packer and Super Bowl champ.
Gibson now has the No. 84 jersey in his possession.
“It was hard, one thing I thought about was every day of my life from birth, he was there,” Gibson, a senior, said. “There wasn’t one day I couldn’t text him, call him and see him in person. Adjusting to that … when I had big games, I would send him highlights.
“Not being able to do that and come together as family and holidays he’s not there,” he added. “I think my parents have done a great job. They still support me. They’ve been around me. I think it’s brought us closer together as a family, for sure.”
Nick passed away in Nashville, Tenn., while his dad, George Gibson, was scheduled for a procedure on his heart about 35 miles away in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“I think one of the hardest things was the morning that my son Nick passed away, my husband was about to go under for his surgery that very morning,” Susanne said. “I got a call in the waiting room and the doctor came in because I was screaming, ‘Stop this surgery for my husband.’”
George, 69, had a severe stroke 22 years ago. His operation was rescheduled for late summer but the distance between the hospitals meant they couldn’t immediately get to Gibson in the aftermath.
“It is a loss, and grief comes in different forms,” Susanne said. “People process grief differently. A loss from our family, our oldest son, Trent’s only brother and it was very shocking even though he was gravely ill for some time and had gone through extraordinary measures to try to save his life. It was still a devastating loss.”
During one of her visits to Nick, she was sitting in the waiting room while nurses tended to him. It was around Christmas, his birthday was Dec. 24, when a pastor came by and prayed with her.
“[Those who have experienced loss] have a perspective of empathy and compassion because you are aware, but even though [some] have had experiences of loss and grief don’t step forward in a tangible way,” she said. “By that pastor doing that, that was really special.”
The brothers were Eagle Scouts and picked different paths for sports, but did work on their swing together on the golf course.
In the immediate grieving stage, Gibson didn’t miss a game, he started his final seven games with the Pioneers. He played two days after the tragedy, the day before and after Nick’s funeral.
“Stepping on the court was very emotional, we buried him that Sunday and then we came back and played [Monday and] Wednesday,” Gibson said.
He led his team in points and minutes in the initial five-game stretch.
Around that time, Gibson was juggling a search for a landing pad, too, for his final year of college eligibility as a graduate student.
His trips to Terre Haute provided a semblance of reprieve as he looked to keep moving forward and, ultimately, he found new digs.
“Being able to come here, it happened in the middle of last year, it was a great way, in my opinion, to kind of get away from home and get my mind in the right spot,” Gibson said. “Throughout this year, my mind and my mental and my headspace [have] gotten in a better space.
“I’ve grown [with] relationships, brothers. I think that’s the biggest thing ISU and coach [Josh] Schertz have given me,” he added. “Something constructive to keep building and trying to grow as a man.”
Gibson was a starter at first with the Sycamores but as chemistry and roles were ironed out, Gibson found his sweet spot as one of the first to come off the bench for a 22-12 team, their best team in nine years.
When February returned, the senior concocted his best form with ISU, averaging 10.6 points over a five-game sequence.
“Sometimes [the] court can be your salvation, the court can be your sanctuary,” coach Josh Schertz said.
On Feb. 15, the anniversary of Nick’s passing, Gibson played 25 minutes in the Windy City against the University of Illinois-Chicago, scored 14 points and pulled in six rebounds in a win. He helped cement the game in the closing half. Gibson now joins his Sycamore teammates this weekend in a postseason tournament as the top seed in the 16-team College Basketball Invitational in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“It’s been one of the most challenging years of my life,” Gibson said. “I’m the type of person that likes [a] challenge, being able to come out on the other side of it has been amazing. Coach Schertz has been amazing to me, my teammates [have] been amazing to me.
“I want to thank the fans of Terre Haute, the fans of Indiana State, coming from a small school having 6,000 fans and people tweeting at you and people at Arch Madness has been amazing for me,” he added. “The school itself, Mr. [Sherard] Clinkscales has been great to me, the athletic staff, it’s been an experience I’ll remember forever.”
Susanne described Gibson as chill, quiet and independent, while Schertz who has known him for a handful of years as an opposing coach in Division II used the word private to identify Gibson.
“It’s a devastating blow, Trent is such a strong kid,” Schertz said. “He doesn’t show a lot, but I know that had to be gut-wrenching for him.”
Gibson’s venture to west-central Indiana was Gibson’s first out of Tennessee.
“I don’t think I ran from it but it’s hard to fathom that it’s real sometimes,” he said.
