The history of Indiana State basketball dates back to the 19th century.
The Sycamores first hit the hardwood in 1896.
The team has earned postseason bids 27 times, four in the NCAA Tournament, four in the National Invitation Tournament, two in the College Basketball Invitational, one in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, three in the Division II tourney and 12 in the NAIA.
The Sycamores 124-year tradition is checkered with signature moments and faces.
The late former coach John Wooden was in Terre Haute coaching from 1946-48, before he became a 10-time national champion at UCLA.
Seven Sycamores were a part of the 1951 Pan-American Games that resulted in a gold medal.
A year earlier, the school won the NAIA championship for its lone national crown, one of five times they made the Final Four in NAIA.
The Sycamores have participated in March Madness a trio of times since the turn of the millennium. ISU went dancing in 2000 and 2001 — a back-to-back feat that hasn’t been repeated.
The 2000 squad won the most recent Missouri Valley Conference regular season, the school has won it twice. This team merited the school’s only at-large berth.
A year later, the Sycamores knocked off No. 4-seed Oklahoma to get to the next round for only the second time.
It was ISU’s first win in the field since 1979.
There are a few fabled ISU players.
Duane Klueh was an NAIA Chuck Player of the Year in 1948, the school has amassed 14 all-Americans and four jerseys are dangle in the rafters in Hulman Center: Klueh, Jerry Newsom and Carl Knicks from the 1979 team.
The fourth retired jersey belongs to a once-in-a-century talent — Larry “Legend” Bird. He spearheaded a squad that won the school’s inaugural Missouri Valley Conference regular season and postseason.
The team stormed to the final of college basketball’s biggest stage with an unblemished record of 33-0. Along the way, the Sycamores sent Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas and DePaul packing.
The runner-up finish to Michigan State and Earvin “Magic” Johnson is widely considered by pundits a bout that rejuvenated the college game.
In two prior seasons, Bird helped the Sycamores claim their debuts bids in the NIT, and earn the school’s only win at the tourney in 1978 against Illinois State.
CBI Tourney Info
The Discount Tires College Basketball Invitational dates back to 2008.
This year’s edition of 16 teams contains all mid-majors and in the past, only two of the champs were from Power 5 programs.
The former winners include Tulsa (former MVC member 1935-96), Oregon State, Virginia Commonwealth University, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Santa Clara, Siena, Loyola Chicago (MVC 2013-22), Nevada, Wyoming, North Texas, South Florida, Pepperdine, University of North Carolina Wilmington.
Bradley lost to Tulsa in the championship, 2-1, in a best-of-three series at campus sites in the year this showcase launched.
Current title holder, UNC Wilmington, topped Virginia Military, top-seeded Drake, Northern Colorado and Middle Tennessee State.
This tourney was an eight-team field in 2021, the first year it was held at one site in Daytona Beach, Fla., to jump start it after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined it.
In 2015, Loyola’s championship preceded a surge to the Final Four three years later and another Sweet 16 advancement in 2021 and a tourney appearance last year.
This year’s tourney is single-elimination and will be held at Ocean Center in Florida.
The entry fee to the event for schools is $27,500. The winner will take home $25,000 in Name, Image and Likeness funding and the runner-up and semifinalists will receive funds, too.
The Indiana State athletic department said that external funding is covering its tournament fees.
- FloHoops is streaming the opening two rounds for $29.99 to watch all the first 12 games of the tournament Saturday through Monday. Then ESPN2 will carry both semifinals and final Tuesday and Wednesday.
