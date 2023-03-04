Indiana State senior Anna McKendree sinks a 3-pointer, her second of the game, at the 4:56 mark of the first quarter, giving the Sycamores a 15-8 lead over Illinois State. The Redbirds came back to win 82-71 Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center, claiming a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MVC tournament.