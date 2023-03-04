For the Indiana State women's basketball Senior Day, smiles and tears — triggered by joyful memories — filled the Hulman Center court most of Saturday afternoon.
Eight soon-to-be graduates or players who have already graduated but still have athletic eligibility were honored before the game against Missouri Valley Conference powerhouse Illinois State. Each received a bouquet of flowers, a framed poster of her career highlights and hugs/photos with family and friends.
The game went great for the Sycamores in the first half and reasonably well through three quarters, then the Redbirds took charge in the final 10 minutes to win 82-71. That enabled Illinois State to share the MVC regular-season title with Belmont. Each finished 17-3, with Illinois State carrying the No. 1 seed into the MVC tournament that will take place from Thursday through next Sunday in Moline, Ill.
Playing her final home game, senior guard Anna McKendree paced the Sycamores with 22 points — including 5-for-7 marksmanship from 3-point range — and senior guard Del'Janae Williams added 16 points and four steals.
A 15-foot jumper by Chelsea Cain and a 3-point goal by McKendree quickly put the home squad on top 5-0. Later, a Williams trey made it 10-6 and another McKendree 3 made it 15-8 midway through the first period.
At the time, Indiana State didn't look like a team that finished its regular season with records of 11-18 overall and 6-14 in the MVC.
With 54 seconds left in the quarter, Williams grabbed a steal on the Illinois State end of the court and zoomed coast-to-coast for a layup to pad the Sycamores' cushion to 24-15.
Taking a 24-17 advantage into the second frame, Indiana State's margin hovered between five and nine points until the 4:57 mark when Cain converted a midcourt steal into a layup to boost it to 10 at 35-25.
Keep in mind, an Illinois State loss would have prevented the Redbirds from sharing the MVC regular-season title and earning the No. 1 seed for the tournament. So there was plenty at stake for the visitors.
After an Illinois State timeout, the Redbirds' Paige Robinson scored from inside, converted a three-point play and sank a pair of free throws — a personal 7-0 run — to pull her team within 35-32. Indiana State led 38-32 with 1:52 to go before halftime, but the visitors' Maya Wong drove through traffic for a bucket and drilled a 3 eight seconds later to slice the Redbirds' deficit to 38-37.
Illinois State then answered a McKendree free throw with a two-point basket by Jada Stinson to tie the score at 39-39 at the break.
At this point, Indiana State fans still had to feel good. It's doubtful any of them expected the Sycamores to blow out Illinois State.
The Redbirds opened the second half with a 7-2 run to catapult on top 46-41, but another trifecta by McKendree and a driving fielder through traffic by freshman Bella Finnegan knotted the score at 46-46 with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter. With 5:52 showing, Williams provided the Sycamores with their final lead — 49-48 — with a loooong 3 from the left wing.
But Illinois State responded with eight unanswered points — four apiece by Robinson and DeAnna Wilson — to seize a 56-49 advantage. Before the end of the period, Robinson fired in two more 3s to help increase the Redbirds' lead to 62-54.
A 5-foot rebound basket at the third-quarter buzzer by Mya Glanton gave Indiana State hope for regaining the momentum, trailing 62-56.
But that didn't happen.
Mary Crompton's two 3-pointers and Wong's two free throws followed by her 15-foot jumper within the opening four minutes of the final frame gave Illinois State firm command, 72-60. Although the outcome was pretty much decided, there were three technical fouls in the final seven minutes to keep spectators on their toes. One was called on Indiana State coach Chad Killinger for voicing his displeasure with one of the officials.
Wilson and Robinson paced the Redbirds with 26 and 20 points respectively, while Wong added 14 points and four assists. The 6-foot-2 Wilson also posted a game-high eight rebounds. Helping the visitors' cause was 18-for-19 accuracy from the foul line.
"I felt we came out in the first half very aggressive and had a lot of energy on the defensive end," McKendree assessed afterward. "I felt like it took us a while in the third quarter to get going a little bit. Our communication wasn't as good in the second half as it was in the first half."
"In the first half, I feel like [aggression] played in our favor," Williams added. "Defensively, we were able to play in the gaps and be on the ball better. Then after a while, the game started getting called differently [by officials]."
"Overall, I'm just proud of our effort," Killinger said. "You've got to give [the Redbirds] credit for knocking down those 3s."
The eight Indiana State players honored before the contest were Adrian Folks, Natalia Lalic, Florence Tshimanga, Hattie Westerfeld, Caitlin Anderson, Sommer Pitzer, McKendree and Williams. There is a chance one or two may return with another year of eligibility left, but that's yet to be decided.
"It's a different feel when you know it's your last [home] game," McKendree admitted.
What's probably occupying their minds for the next several days is the MVC tournament, which starts with four games Thursday, including No. 7 seed Southern Illinois (11-18, 8-12) vs. No. 10 Indiana State at 7 p.m. EST inside Vibrant Arena. The winner will advance to face the other MVC regular-season co-champ, No. 2 seed Belmont, in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. EST Friday.
Indiana State lost to the Salukis twice during the regular season — 60-58 on New Year's Eve in Hulman Center and 79-64 on Feb. 23 at Carbondale, Ill.
"I'm excited," Killinger emphasized. "Looking forward to the tournament next week. … We're competing the way we feel like we should compete."
