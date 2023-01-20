Indiana State got too far behind host Illinois State — one of the Missouri Valley Conference leaders in women’s basketball — on Friday and suffered a 78-68 loss.
The Sycamores gave up 26 second-quarter points to trail 46-37 at halftime and never climbed the hill all the way in the second half, falling to 7-9 for the season and 2-5 in conference games. The Redbirds are now 12-5 and 6-1.
Del’Janae Williams and Chelsea Cain had 16 points each for the Sycamores, with Cain adding 11 rebounds and Williams getting six rebounds and four assists.
Just seven Sycamores scored, with Caitlin Anderson getting nine points; Mya Glanton seven points and seven rebounds; Bella Finnegan and Hattie Westerfeld seven points each; and Anna McKendree playing all 40 minutes with six points and four assists.
Mary Crompton of the Redbirds led all scorers with 27 points, while Kate Bullman added 12 and DeAnna Wilson 11.
Indiana State plays Sunday at Bradley; the Braves lost 73-56 to Evansville on Friday. Illinois State hosts Evansville on Sunday.
