Second-year women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger expressed a desire for his frontcourt to go to the glass more during a postgame presser last week.
Indiana State senior forward Chelsea Cain got the memo. She recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards Sunday afternoon, but the Sycamores were overmatched at Northern Iowa and lost 91-51 inside McLeod Center.
ISU (9-12 overall, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference) outrebounded the Panthers 44-43 but couldn’t overcome 20 miscues, 31% shooting from the field and a 10-for-19 effort from the foul line.
Senior Anna McKendree chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds as the Sycamores have dropped two in a row.
Senior Del’Janae Williams went 3 for 15 from the floor for eight points while adding seven caroms. She tallied team highs with four assists and seven turnovers.
The Panthers’ sophomore Grace Boffeli led all scorers with 23 points and paced her squad with eight boards.
The Trees will continue their three-game road trip at Murray State at 7 p.m. Friday. Indiana State and Murray State are tied for ninth in the 12-team conference.
UNI is now 15-6 and 10-2 in the MVC, one game behind leader Illinois State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.