Indiana State’s softball team split a doubleheader with the University of Evansville on Wednesday afternoon at Price Field.
The Sycamores had their bats going early and often in Game 1 as they pounded the Purple Aces 16-3. But Evansville bounced back in Game 2 and notched a 3-2 victory.
The 16 runs scored by ISU in the opener represented its highest total in a Missouri Valley Conference game since 1997. ISU finished with 22 hits between the two games.
Indiana State (20-21, 7-10) and the Purple Aces (21-19, 6-11) will finish their season series next Wednesday in Evansville.
In Game 1, back-to-back home runs by Amanda Guercio and Annie Tokarek and a double by Bella Peterson helped put ISU 8-0 in the first inning. In the third frame, the Sycamores’ Isabella Henning launched a three-run bomb and Guercio then blasted her second roundtripper of the game to pad their cushion to 14-0
Lexie Siwek drove in a pair of runs in the fourth with a bases-loaded single to make the score 16-0.
ISU starter Cassi Newbanks pitched 4.2 innings and picked up her fifth win of the season and reliever Hailey Griffin got the final out of the game, leaving the bases loaded.
In Game 2, Indiana State got off to another early lead in the first as Henning drove in Olivia Patton with an infield single for Henning’s sixth RBI of the doubleheader.
Evansville tied the game in the third, getting an RBI groundout from Marah Wood to make it a 1-1 score.
The Sycamores would get the run back in the bottom of the frame to go up 2-1 as a pair of Evansville errors allowed Patton to score after reaching with a single.
After allowing just one run through the first four innings, Lexi Benko surrendered a two-run shot to center field by Alexa Davis, who gave Evansville a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth.
The home team finished with eight hits as Guercio went 2 for 3, Isabella Henning went 2 for 4 and Olivia Patton went 2 for 3 with two runs.
Guercio now ranks second all-time in program history with 22 career homers. Peterson is third with 20 and Tokarek is right behind them with 19.
