Indiana State University announced Monday that the Greg Lansing coaching era was over.
The 11-season men's basketball coach will not be retained when his contract runs out at the end of March. The university announced this at 1 p.m. on Monday.
Clinkscales and Lansing will appear together at a news conference at 2 p.m. today at Dede I in the Hulman Memorial Student Union on campus. The public cannot attend.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.