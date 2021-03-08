MVC Indiana St Loyola Chicago Basketball

Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola of Chicago in the semifinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Indiana State University announced Monday that the Greg Lansing coaching era was over.

The 11-season men's basketball coach will not be retained when his contract runs out at the end of March. The university announced this at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Clinkscales and Lansing will appear together at a news conference at 2 p.m. today at Dede I in the Hulman Memorial Student Union on campus. The public cannot attend.

This story will be updated.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you