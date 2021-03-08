SPT 030821 LANSING CLINK

A special place in his heart for ISU: Indiana State University Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales shakes hands with men's head basketball coach, Greg Lansing, after a press conference on Monday on the ISU campus. Lansing's contract will not be renewed.

Indiana State University announced Monday that the Greg Lansing coaching era was over.

The 11-season men's basketball coach will not be retained when his contract runs out at the end of March. The university announced this at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Clinkscales and Lansing will appear together at a news conference at 2 p.m. today at Dede I in the Hulman Memorial Student Union on campus. The public cannot attend.

This story will be updated.

He gave his heart and soul: Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing talks about how proud he is of his current team and how Indiana State and Terre Haute will always mean something special to him during a press conference on Monday on the ISU campus.
A tough decision to make: Indiana State University Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales talks about his decision to not renew head basketball coach Greg Lansing's contract during a press conference on Monday on the ISU campus.

