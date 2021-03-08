A special place in his heart for ISU: Indiana State University Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales shakes hands with men's head basketball coach, Greg Lansing, after a press conference on Monday on the ISU campus. Lansing's contract will not be renewed.
He gave his heart and soul: Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing talks about how proud he is of his current team and how Indiana State and Terre Haute will always mean something special to him during a press conference on Monday on the ISU campus.
A tough decision to make: Indiana State University Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales talks about his decision to not renew head basketball coach Greg Lansing's contract during a press conference on Monday on the ISU campus.
Todd Aaron Golden has been Sports Editor and Indiana State beat writer since September 2004. Born in Milwaukee but an Indiana resident most of his adult life, he previously worked in Jeffersonville, Columbus and Eau Claire, Wis.
INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Albert V. Watson, 60, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born November 21, 1960 in Terre Haute to Marcus Watson and Mary Fields Watson. Albert loved sports and was an avid I. U. basketball fan. He is survived by …
James Bouillez, 96 of Franklin, died March 2, 2021. Service is Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial: Roselawn Cemetery. Visit our website for full obituary: www.flinnmaguire.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.