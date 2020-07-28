COVID-19 has altered or stopped many sports traditions, but one will carry on Wednesday at the Terre Haute Action Track.
The half-mile dirt oval will host the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week event at the facility – also called the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic.
This is the 17th Sprint Week visit to the Action Track.
Brady Bacon, a two-time winner at the Action Track and the one-lap track record holder, currently leads the Sprint Week points chase after three races.
Bacon’s lead is tiny, however, as his margin to second-place Justin Grant and third-place Chase Stockon is just five and seven points, respectively.
Grant leads the USAC Amsoil Sprint Car championship points by 81 points over Bacon.
C.J. Leary is fourth in the Sprint Week points, 17 points back, despite wins at Lawrenceburg and Kokomo. Leary has also won the last two Don Smith Classics, so the Greenfield native seeks two different three-peats.
No driver has won three straight Indiana Sprint Week races since 2013. No driver has ever won the Action Track Sprint Week event three consecutive times.
Stockon, a Sullivan native, won the Don Smith Classic in 2016. He has made 308 starts and was the fastest qualifier in 2018.
Other former Action Track winners in this event in Wednesday’s field include Kevin Thomas Jr. and Chris Windom, who won the Hulman Classic on July 1. Locally-based entrants, include Terre Haute’s Brandon Mattox, Rosedale’s Nate McMillin, Jasonville’s Brandon Morin, and Kansas, Ill.’s Shane Cottle.
After the Action Track event, Indiana Sprint Week continues at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville. It runs at Bloomington on Friday before it concludes at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.