Well, it could have been this past week.
High school football players in Indiana report to practice — official practice — for the first time Monday, which is still in July, and will conduct preseason scrimmages and/or jamborees Aug. 11. First games are Aug. 18 -- with all those dates one week later for the schools in Illinois.
Really old former football players will remember when high school practices began Aug. 15 — the traditional first day of school back then was the Tuesday after Labor Day — and salt tablets were at the ready for high school athletes who hadn't been working out during the summer.
Those days are long passed, and the athletes who are starting Monday — contact practices are not allowed until Thursday — have been working throughout the summer (or at least the ones with serious intentions have been).
And by Monday, the heat index should be back in double digits.
The upcoming season right now appears to be a mysterious one for the three Vigo County schools.
Terre Haute North, coming off a 2-8 season, has a new coach, Michael Ghant, and second-year coach Aaron Clements is expecting a better — if a little less newsworthy — season after West Vigo finished 4-7 a year ago.
Terre Haute South finished 6-4 a year ago and might have been better than that record indicated. Brady Wilson, still just a junior, is the only returning starter at quarterback in the county, but he'll be joined by some newcomers at a few of the other skill positions and the team leadership that pushed the Braves last fall will need to be repeated by the returnees. A probable plus for the Braves? Imer Holman, transferring from Northview.
If Holman and a few very good linemen are gone from the Knights, however, Northview should still be pretty good thanks to the return of quarterback Kyle Cottee and running back Tyler Lee from a 6-4 team, plus some interesting youngsters.
The most interesting sectional in the Wabash Valley might be the Class 2A affair that last year started Linton on its way to the semistate after the Miners (13-1 last fall) had disposed of South Vermillion (7-3) and Sullivan (7-5, two losses to Linton). All three had significant graduation losses, but all three should be good again. Dom Garzolini keeps the quarterback job in the family for the sixth straight season for the Wildcats, who will host the jamboree featuring North, South and Northview.
The team testing graduation losses? Riverton Parke, 8-3 a year ago, plans to continue that winning tradition but will have to do so without Derron Hazzard, arguably the best player in school history.
