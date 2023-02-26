Snow seems a little unlikely this week, but it's time for Indiana high school basketball sectionals all the same.
Wabash Valley fans have six tournaments to follow, with Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South heading to Plainfield -- a rubber game between the two would be for the championship -- for Class 4A action and West Vigo joining many of its Western Indiana Conference brethren at the Class 3A Northview Sectional.
Here's what the sectional fields look like.
- Class 4A Plainfield Sectional -- North is tasked with beating sectional favorite Brownsburg on Friday, which is what the three teams in the other bracket of the five-team tournament are hoping for.
South plays Tuesday seeking revenge for an early-season loss to Avon. The Orioles are the only team in the field with a losing record, and they aren't bad.
- Class 3A Northview Sectional -- Indian Creek went through the WIC undefeated, but the Braves aren't unbeatable.
No one in this sectional is, which should make it a fun one to watch. Winless Brown County may be the only team that can't win it.
- Class 2A Southmont Sectional -- Another sectional that's pretty much up for grabs, although Parke Heritage is 6-0 against the other teams.
The only team here that probably can't win is Cloverdale. Four of the other six teams have winning records, Greencastle has won four straight and Riverton Parke may have a favorable draw.
- Class 2A North Knox Sectional -- Linton is ranked first in the state, but the Miners will have to work for this one.
Their opener with Paoli, not to mention the Tuesday opener between Sullivan and South Knox, should determine the two teams left standing for Saturday night.
- Class A White River Valley Sectional -- Bloomfield is also ranked first in the state and considered the favorite.
But has anyone told Clay City that? The Eels might be the Valley's most surprising really good team and would love to play spoiler. Dugger Union returns to sectional play for the first time since 2014 too.
- Class A Fountain Central Sectional -- The Mustangs would appear to be unstoppable at home.
