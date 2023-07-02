In 1982, Denise Renfro, formerly Weinhoft, lit up the Wabash Valley with her feet.
She won the inaugural The Mile race in Terre Haute, which has taken place nearly annually on the Fourth of July.
She had two years of track experience under her belt at Indiana State University leading up to that competition, which was originally called the Mayor’s Cup Mile.
She cam into the event fresh off her blazing time of 4:53 in the Billy Hayes Invitational in 1982.
“I had just come off one of my best miles ever at a college event, I was no doubt eager to keep running and keep pushing,” she said.
She set her sights on more races ahead of her junior year.
She started training for a half triathlon, swimming, biking and running and was in the process of transferring to Indiana University after a coaching change at ISU. Her new coach with the Hoosiers nixed the idea of taking on the rigorous race.
The Greencastle native later ran a 4:27 in the 1,500-meter race with the Hoosiers in Bloomington.
Today, she is in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with her husband, Adam, an Evansville native she met on the IU track. They are both educators. She teaches high schoolers in Durham about renewable energy, which often takes her on the road with students for projects.
The South Putnam High School graduate last returned to her hometown and the area a decade ago and the 61-year-old jogged a mile as recently as a week ago.
About this year’s race
The race starts 1 mile north of ISU’s Memorial Stadium, on Brown Blvd. and finishes at Indiana State University’s football field.
The race consists of 6 heats with the first starting at 8:15 a.m. Proceeds from the event fund the Lace it Up Kids Running Program of the Wabash Valley Road Runners.
