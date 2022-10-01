In so many trips to the UNI-Dome since 1988, when Indiana State’s football team last won inside Northern Iowa’s climate-controlled home stadium, ISU has been out of contention early on the wrong end of UNI-administered routs.
That was not the case Saturday on the visit to the Sycamores’ dome of horrors. Truth is? ISU played well enough to end its long losing streak in Cedar Falls.
The Sycamores lacked one crucial element … a finishing touch. That proved fatal to ISU’s cause.
The Sycamores were in the red zone five times in the contest, including one series where it had the ball at the 1-yard line on first down. ISU got a grand total of 14 points from of its quintet of red zone visits. That wasn’t enough in a 20-14 loss to UNI that demonstrated ISU’s potential, but which still left a bad taste in the mouth for the Sycamores.
“It sucks. There’s no other way to put it. We probably had the best two weeks of practice we had since I got here. We didn’t come up here to lose. We came to win. It didn’t happen,” said ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix, who had seven catches for 90 yards.
“We talked about a lot of things that we did. One thing we talked about was finishing drives in the red zone. We just didn’t do that. We’re going to fix that. There’s definitely a lot of good, but it’s hard to take good for something so sour in your mouth,” said ISU quarterback Gavin Screws, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 174 yards.
ISU didn’t score a touchdown on its red zone trips until Shelburn’s Dawson Basinger surged forward on a run up the middle with 7:41 left in the game. Up until then? Two field goals and two missed field goals were the bounty.
“These last two weeks [of practice] we got better, but we have to capitalize. Guys fought and played hard. We’ll get back to work and get back at it,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
The regrets were sizable on a day in which ISU (1-3, 0-1) outplayed UNI in several facets. ISU’s defense held UNI to 321 yards of total offense and the Panthers were only in the red zone three times themselves. ISU had over an 11-minute advantage in time of possession as it sustained long drives. Part of that due to ISU being vastly improved on third down, converting 7 of 16 and the Sycamores added a 3-for-4 fourth-down conversion rate. ISU’s three-headed quarterback attack of Gavin Screws, Cade Chambers and Evan Olaes seemed to work relatively seamlessly.
It was still not enough.
“For us to come out and win? We can’t have self-inflicted wounds. When I scored early and it got called back [in the first quarter], that can’t happen, especially when we struggle in the red zone in the first place. That can’t happen in the Missouri Valley. We have to finish. We can’t leave it up to anyone else,” Hendrix said.
The first half set the tone of promise … and then frustration.
On UNI’s first series, ISU had forced the Panthers into a 3rd-and-12 at their own 20. ISU let UNI out of jail as the Panthers completed a 16-yard swing pass. From there? UNI wasn’t stopped. Four double-digit gains got UNI inside the ISU 10 and the Panthers took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Theo Day scored on a 6-yard option-right run.
It looked like a repeat of so many ISU trips to the UNI-Dome before, but in the first half? The Sycamores were ready to respond.
On ISU’s first series, it showed some gumption. It converted a pair of 4th-and-1s and another 3rd-and-12 to keep a lengthy series alive. ISU penetrated to the UNI 4 and Screws did throw a touchdown to Hendrix, but an illegal motion penalty took it off the board. ISU couldn’t find paydirt, but settled for a 31-yard Ryan O’Grady field goal to make it 7-3.
The drive took 11:23 off the clock as UNI’s potent offense didn’t see the field.
When it did? ISU’s defense demonstrated some opportunism. After UNI cross midfield, ISU linebacker Geoffrey Brown single-handedly knocked the Panthers back 17 yards with two straight sacks. Facing 3rd-and-27, Day chucked it downfield, but safety Rylan Cole, wearing a club on his right hand, picked it off. He returned it to the UNI 40 and it seemed the Sycamores were in good stead.
It seemed even more so when ISU got to the UNI 1 and had 1st-and-goal, but that’s when the frustration kicked in again.
Basinger was stuffed on first down, a Chambers pass was tipped on second down and Screws was sacked on third down. ISU’s effort to salvage points also went for naught as O’Grady pulled a 29-yard field goal attempt wide right. ISU got nothing from a very promising situation.
UNI (2-3, 2-0) didn’t make the same mistake. In its two-minute drill, it was able to get into field goal range to make it 10-3 at halftime.
The second half featured a similar give-and-take.
UNI took a 17-3 lead when tight end Alex Allen caught an 18-yard pass over the middle, but from there? ISU nudged its way into the game again.
It was 17-6 after new place-kicker Stephen Ruiz converted a 33-yarder after ISU got to the UNI 15 without a touchdown threat. After a surprise onside kick that ISU recovered, Ruiz would badly miss a 43-yarder later in the third quarter after ISU got to the UNI 16 before a penalty sent them backwards.
UNI could not deliver the death blow and ISU had the fourth quarter momentum. Basinger completed a 13-play, 6-mintute-plus drive with a 20-yard run, a series in which the Sycamores converted three third downs.
After UNI had to settle for a field goal with 1:44 left to make it 20-14, ISU had a chance to end its long losing streak at the UNI-Dome.
The Sycamores converted a long fourth down to keep their hopes alive to start, but ISU faced a 4th-and-13 from its own 40 to keep the game alive. Screws, who was hit hard on the previous play, didn’t have much on his throw downfield as UNI’s Benny Sapp II intercepted his pass and the Panthers survived the Sycamores.
The ISU losing streak at UNI now stands at 15, but there were positives to build on, even if the disappointment was acute.
“It’s very frustrating. We have to finish in the red zone and that’s on us. We have to learn and get better every day,” said ISU receiver Dakota Caton, who had six catches for 71 yards.
Life doesn’t get easier for ISU next week. FCS No. 1 North Dakota State pays a visit to Memorial Stadium next Saturday.
