Illinois Valley protest changes Rex win to a loss

If you were at Bob Warn Field on July 11 and saw the Rex walk-off Illinois Valley in extra innings? Your eyes did not deceive you.
The Rex did indeed beat Illinois Valley on the field for a 10-inning, 8-7 victory, however, the victory for the Rex has since been removed from the record and is now officially a loss due to a successful protest filed by Illinois Valley.
According to Rex owner and general manager Bruce Rosselli, the Rex were deemed to have used an illegal player, pitcher Tyce Ochs, and the Prospect League ruled in Illinois Valley's favor to have the game outcome reversed. The contest was restored to the point where Ochs entered the game, which gave the Pistol Shrimp a 7-6 victory.
Ochs was deemed to be illegal because he wasn't listed on the lineup card as a reserve, according to Rosselli. He entered the game in the eighth inning and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings of the game for the Rex.
Oddly, Ochs' appearance against Illinois Valley was not his first game of the season. Ochs had also pitched the day before in an 8-0 loss to Danville.
Rosselli told the Tribune-Star that he intends to pursue the matter further with the league.
The decision made by the Prospect League to honor Illinois Valley's protest has a significant effect on the Wabash River Division standings.
With first-place Danville having already clinched a playoff spot due to winning the first half, the other Wabash River Division spot will almost certainly go to the second-place finisher in the second half.
As of Sunday, Illinois Valley (7-3) has a one-game lead over the Rex (6-4). The successful protest is the margin of Illinois Valley's current advantage. If the Prospect League changed its decision, the Rex would switch places with the Pistol Shrimp.
I I I
In other Rex news:
• Rex Sunday doubleheader postponed to Monday — Heavy rain in Terre Haute meant Sunday's scheduled doubleheader against Lafayette was pushed back to Monday.
The Rex and Aviators will begin at 4 p.m. and will be a seven-inning contest. The nightcap begins 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
• Rex suspended in 12th inning — At Cape Girardeau, Mo., the Rex game at Cape on Saturday was suspended in the 12th inning with the Rex leading 11-9.
The game will be resumed when the Rex re-visit the Catfish on July 21.
The Rex rallied from four runs down to force extra innings. The top of the Rex order — Parks Bouck, Jordan Schaffer, Alex Brunson, David Miller and Aaron Beck — were a combined 12-for-28 in the contest.
The Rex comeback began in the eighth. Down 9-5, an eighth-inning RBI single by Kade Lassen scored a run.
In the ninth, Connor Hicks hit a three-run home run to tie the game at nine.
In the top of the 12th, a RBI single by Brunson and run-scoring double by Miller gave the Rex the lead.
According to the Prospect League play-by-play, there are no outs in the top of the Rex 12th with Cape still to bat when the game is resumed.
