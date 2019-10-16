Illinois State’s women’s soccer team came to Memorial Stadium on Wednesday with a 2.286-goals-per game average and an average of 7.36 shots on goal per game. Both are Missouri Valley Conference bests.
So it was clear what Indiana State needed to do – hunker down, pack in a multitude of defenders, and hit the Redbirds on the counter-attack.
The Sycamores did that, and for the most part, were successful in their mission. However, when Illinois State bombed away from long range? Things went sideways for the Sycamores.
The Redbirds defeated the Sycamores 3-0 as all three goals were scored from outside the 18-yard box. All were perfectly-placed and were unassisted, solo efforts from the goal scorers.
“We did execute what we wanted to do. We wanted to limit their gaps and we did that. We stayed connected as a back-five. We were unlucky. They got three goals that maybe on another day they wouldn't," said ISU's Kathryn Besserman, typically a midfielder, but who was deputized as a defender against the Redbirds.
The temptation is to say there's an element of fortune in three goals scored from long range, but then, this Illinois State team is atop the MVC and the Redbirds have won nine straight matches, so they clearly know how to find ways to win. The Redbirds out-shot the Sycamores 23-7, though possession was split down the middle.
"We wanted to get numbers behind the ball and then be on the counter and run at their back line. We had some success in doing that, but giving up three goals outside the 18 isn't good enough," ISU coach Julie Hanley said.
ISU’s back line absorbed one Illinois State wave after another. Left back Sarah Clancy, center backs Alise Emser, Chloee Kooker and Alexis Harte, and right back Besserman frustrated Illinois State’s attackers. They were often joined in defense by midfielder Jensen Margheim.
Befitting their attacking prowess, Illinois State employed an aggressive set with one center forward, two wings, and two attacking midfielders. The wings, especially Mikalya Unger, were particularly dangerous. They peppered in several dangerous crosses.
The Sycamores (3-8-1, 1-2-1) held for most of the first half, however. The Redbirds (11-4, 4-0) came up empty on their first six shots from goal, including a point-blank header by Riley O’Brien.
By design, ISU wasn’t going to be spending much time attacking the Illinois State goal, but also by design, there were a few chances off the counter. Sidney Ewing had the first two. A hopeful shot from just outside the 18-yard box was easily saved. Later, she had a clear path up the right wing and put a much more dangerous shot on goal, but Illinois State keeper Haley Smith saved it.
The best chance for ISU came when Celeste Wahlberg made a brilliant solo run up the left wing in the 36th minute. She beat two Redbird defenders on the wing, beat another to enter the 18-yard box, and then fired a strong, low shot, but it was just wide of the mark.
With ISU defending well? It was going to take something special for the Redbirds to break the deadlock and Illinois State got it. Substitute Sarah Lafayette was fed from the right wing at about 24 yards deep. She volleyed to herself and fired a missile into the top right corner in the 39th minute.
After all of Illinois State’s crosses and sorties into the box had failed, the Sycamores were beaten from long range to trail 1-0.
The Sycamores came out in the second half with a bit more attacking verve, but few threatening goal-scoring opportunities to show for it. Wahlberg and Danielle Varner had the best chances.
The Redbirds were quiet until the 70th minute when they tried ISU goal keeper Hannah Sullivan from long range again. This time, it was Hannah Mueller, as she found the top right corner from 20 yards out to make it 2-0.
Thirty-one seconds of game-time later, the Redbirds were clearly in the mood to try their luck from long range again. Natalie Vaughn-Low had the longest shot yet, from about 28 yards, and she too found the upper part of the right side to make it 3-0.
"There's a ton of positives you can take from this, but giving up three goals outside the 18? To win us games in the conference and against a team that has won eight in a row, it can't happen," Hanley said.
The Sycamores are 2-2-2 since Sept. 15 so this young team is getting better. Even in defeat, there were positives to take away.
"We're getting everyone connected on the same page. We play off of each other better and we trust each other on the field," said Besserman, one of eight seniors. "I feel like we had a solid performance."
The Sycamores next play at Drake on Sunday.
