Reasons are obvious for why citizens of Clark, Edgar and Crawford counties in Illinois should care about the early-season analysis of the Casey, Marshall, Paris and Robinson boys high school basketball teams in 2022-23.
After all, players are their sons, brothers, nephews, cousins, classmates, friends and neighbors.
But why should Tribune-Star readers from Vigo County and the surrounding Indiana counties care?
Besides a general thirst for sports knowledge, which you all should have if you’re reading this section, there should be one great reason for caring — the annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic in December.
The only one of those four schools not entered in this year’s Classic is Paris.
So scoot up to the kitchen table to balance your newspaper as you absorb all the knowledge you can about these teams.
• Casey — Heading into December, coach Tom Brannan’s Warriors were 3-0 after beating Okaw Valley 60-45, Dieterich 51-48 and North Clay 55-54 for the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament championship.
Last season, Casey was 14-14 overall and 5-3 in the Little Illini Conference, tied with Robinson for fourth place.
Brannan has last season’s leading scorer, 6-foot-1 senior guard Jackson Parcel (15 points per game), back this season.
Also returning are 6-4 senior center Jacob Clement and 6-2 junior forward Connor Sullivan, the team’s sixth man a year ago.
Bad news for the Warriors is that junior point guard Cole Gilbert and senior guard Cole Livingston are out for the season with injuries.
“Because of injuries we have a freshman guard, Nolan Clement, who is our leading rebounder and a sophomore guard, Hayden Parcel, as two of our starting trio of guards,” Brannan told the Tribune-Star earlier this week. “Our team strength is our team defense. Our weakness may be [lack of] experience at the Classic.”
Brannan, who debuted as a head coach at Marshall in the 1992-93 campaign, named Olney, which ended up 27-1 and 8-0 respectively last season, and Robinson as “probably the favorites [to win the LIC] because of the size of their school and returning players.”
“But I feel like Casey-Westfield can/will compete for the LIC championship,” he added.
• Marshall — Nathan Haines was originally slated to guide the Lions this season, but athletic director Kevin Keown announced in early November that Haines was stepping down with health issues.
Taking his place is longtime assistant coach Chad Boatman.
Marshall finished with records of 5-19 overall and 2-6 in the LIC last season and the Lions opened this season 0-3 after losses to Cumberland, Newton and Vandalia in the Cumberland Tournament. They were playing Friday evening at Mount Carmel as this story was being written.
Coach Boatman named key returnees as 5-11 senior guard Landon Boatman, a two-year starter, and 5-10 junior point guard Reilley Wallace.
“This year’s team will have a different look than previous years,” Chad Boatman said earlier this week.
“We have a smaller squad than we are used to. We have guard-oriented lineups with a lot of interchangeable pieces. The guys play extremely hard and are adjusting to not having much size on the floor. We don’t have much varsity experience on the floor, but the guys are learning with each game.”
Coach Boatman figures the LIC frontrunners are Richland County (Olney), Robinson, Casey and Newton “in no particular order.”
“These teams have a nice mix of size and talent,” he continued. “I think the teams after these four could land just about anywhere in the final conference standings. Hopefully everyone stays healthy on all teams this season. That seems to be an issue with teams the past couple of seasons. This is a very competitive conference and games are fun to play in and coach.”
• Paris — Beginning his fourth season at the helm, Chase Brinkley is coming off one that concluded with the Tigers at 10-19 overall and 2-5, good for sixth, in the LIC.
Brinkley’s squad has several returnees — 6-2 junior Drake Bartos, 6-1 senior Kody Crampton, 6-5 senior Tre Lee, 5-10 senior Reed Stuck, 6-4 sophomore Drew Rogers and 5-5 sophomore Jackson Rigdon.
“They are all returners that saw solid minutes at the varsity level last year,” Brinkley emphasized. “Tre Lee was injured for nearly the entire season last year, so we are excited to get him back.”
The Tigers got out of the 2022-23 gate at 1-4, but there is plenty of season left on their schedule.
“Our strength is our length,” Brinkley assessed. “Our weakness is our [lack of] strength. We’ve got to play tougher. We’ve played even with every team we’ve played so far. But our bad has been worse than their bad.”
Brinkley agreed that Richland County will be tough to dethrone from the top of the LIC standings.
“They are very disciplined with size and really good guards,” he said of the Tigers from Olney.
“Robinson is going to be tough with their length, athleticism and depth. Lawrenceville is young but has a ton of talent and shot really well against us [earlier this week]. Casey is always tough and they have some big bodies down low that will cause problems. Newton is one of the best-coached teams in the conference with some young talent as well, so you can’t ever count them out.”
• Robinson — Twelfth-year coach Mack Thompson rattled off the names of four starters from last season — 6-6 junior forward Noah Gilmore, 6-5 senior guard/forward Cooper Loll, 6-0 senior guard Nate Wernz and 6-1 senior guard Wesley Jackson.
“We also have a 6-6 senior transfer who has been playing well for us,” Thompson added. “His name is Aidan Parker.”
The Maroons went 14-15 and 5-3 a year ago and they got off to a 2-2 start this season. They were at home facing Richland County on Friday night as this story was being written.
“We have some experience back from last year’s team that found them in many close games,” Thompson pointed out. “We have some good length and athleticism mixed in with some kids who can shoot the ball pretty well. We have more depth than we’ve had in a long time.”
Asked about the LIC earlier this week, Thompson replied: “Olney/Richland County has a lot of experience coming back and the addition of a 6-8 freshmen who will make them a tough opponent. You are the top dog until someone knocks you off.”
“Casey and Mount Carmel have some very nice pieces returning this year and will be tough challenges for everyone in the conference,” the Maroons’ coach noted. “Lawrenceville has played well so far early this season without their senior leading guard who is hurt due to a shoulder injury suffered in football.
“If we can stay healthy, I like our chances. We have the right mixture of talent and experience to make us a dangerous game for anyone on our schedule.”
