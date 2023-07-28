With the start of high school fall sports practices on Monday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association issued a reminder to student-athletes and coaches to prepare for heat, humidity.
Fall sports practices and the girls golf regular-season officially get underway on Monday for IHSAA member schools.
This week, football teams will conduct three days of non-contact practice with full contact permitted beginning Thursday.
Girls golf aside, the first contests for boys tennis, unified flag football, cross country, soccer and girls volleyball are set for Saturday, Aug. 12. Opening night of the high school football season is Friday, Aug 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.