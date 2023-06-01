The IHSAA boys state finals will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex in Bloomington
The girls state finals will have the same schedule Saturday at the same location.
Included among the boys competitors are Terre Haute South’s Tyler Marley (shot put) and Ethan Aidoo (1,600 meters) and West Vigo’s Eli Roach (100 and 200).
West Vigo’s Kyarra DeGroote (200) and Dusty Welker (100) are two female qualifiers.
So are Terre Haute South’s Cassidy Pettijohn (200) and Mariah Posey (shot put), Northview’s Ellia Hayes (800 and 1,600), Terre Haute North’s 4-by-100-meter relay team and Cali Wuestefeld (pole vault), Linton’s Sophie Hale (100 hurdles and long jump) and Becca Robbins (shot put and discus) and Clay City’s Megan Jackson (discus).
