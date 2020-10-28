The Illinois High School Association decided Wednesday that boys and girls basketball will go on in the state of Illinois, based on the discretion of the individual schools.
"The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21," an IHSA statement said.
"In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely."
The IHSA decision defies a decision made by Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH on Tuesday. Basketball was deemed a high-risk sport and while the sport wasn't technically canceled, Pritzker said it was put on "pause".
The IHSA statement acknowledged the decision by Pritzker and the IDPH and explained their reasoning for carrying on with basketball despite it being deemed "high-risk".
"The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens," the IHSA statement said.
"However, the Board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally," statement continued. "On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread."
Indiana is one of the bordering states that has seen its fall seasons carry on, albeit with stoppages as necessary. Indiana intends to start its girls basketball season as scheduled next week and the boys season is scheduled to start just prior to Thanksgiving, per usual.
The IHSA did mandate restrictions for basketball. Games can only take place within an Illinois COVID region or within a conference. Masks must be worn be all participants during a game - players, coaches and officials.
Schools will decide whether they want to participate based on the guidelines set forth by the SMAC.
The IHSA did decide to move winter sport wrestling to its new "summer season" which lasts from April 19 to June 26, 2021.
On basketball, however, the IHSA cited other reasons besides their own health determinations in carrying on with basketball seasons.
"Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled," the IHSA statement said.
"We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports, or covertly continuing to play locally. Students can be better protected in the high school setting, and the Board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture," the statement continued.
In a press conference after the IHSA statement was released, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the legal ramifications of playing against the wishes of a state public health order have not been explored. He said he would speak to legal counsel about it.
It is possible that public schools could face penalties if they decide to play. The liability involved for both the IHSA and the schools themselves are unknown at this point.
"There could be ramifications from the ISBE [Illinois State Board of Education] for our public schools and ramifications from the DCEO [Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity] for private schools," Anderson said.
The DCEO controls sports safety guidance for the IDPH.
It is also unknown what the Little Illini Conference, which includes Paris, Marshall, Robinson and Casey within the Tribune-Star's circulation area, will do given the new situation on the ground.
In a story published in Wednesday's Tribune-Star, several LIC coaches noted that they were preparing for the season as planned with practice starting on Nov. 16.
